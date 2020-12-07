Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian, Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future 

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian
Chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian.
Termasuk, lirik lagu I Can See Your Future dalam kunci gitar atau chord Belle ft Sebastian.
**
A, E, B
E
I saw you around
F#m
When you were young and free
A
How did I know
C#m
Try but I can't remember
B
How it began (back in the day)
F#
Was there a plan? (follow my way)
A
I'm living in the past
E
You're making history
E
The road into town
F#m
That's when it came to me
A
I'm not alone
C#m
I felt the world stop turning
B
Stop in your tracks (where could I go?)
F#
Cover my back (let yourself show)
A
I took the long way home
E
I feel a blistering
*
A, E, B
D#m C#m
Listen up we'll make a deal
B
And I'll tell you what I see
D#m A
And when the second hand
B
Hits the morning
G# C#m
You will hear me calling
A G#
Come to me, come to me
*
E, A, E, C#m
B, F#, C#m, E
E
Don't leave me behind
F#m
Stuck in a memory
A
Caught in a lie
C#m
Something that once you told me
B
Fortune or fame
F#
Please don't be late
A E
Watching the world will fall in the sand
*
A, E, B, C#m
Forward's the only way to go
You catch me up I'll take it slow
I can see your future, there's nobody around
