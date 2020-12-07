Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian, Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future

chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian.

lirik lagu I Can See Your Future dalam kunci gitar atau chord Belle ft Sebastian.

**

A, E, B

E

I saw you around

F#m

When you were young and free

A

How did I know

C#m

Try but I can't remember

B

How it began (back in the day)

F#

Was there a plan? (follow my way)

A

I'm living in the past

E

You're making history

E

The road into town

F#m

That's when it came to me

A

I'm not alone

C#m

I felt the world stop turning

B

Stop in your tracks (where could I go?)

F#

Cover my back (let yourself show)

A

I took the long way home

E

I feel a blistering

*

A, E, B

D#m C#m

Listen up we'll make a deal

B

And I'll tell you what I see

D#m A

And when the second hand

B

Hits the morning

G# C#m

You will hear me calling

A G#

Come to me, come to me

*

E, A, E, C#m

B, F#, C#m, E

E

Don't leave me behind

F#m

Stuck in a memory

A

Caught in a lie

C#m

Something that once you told me

B

Fortune or fame

F#

Please don't be late

A E

Watching the world will fall in the sand

*

A, E, B, C#m

Forward's the only way to go

You catch me up I'll take it slow

I can see your future, there's nobody around

