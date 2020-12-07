Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian, Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future

Chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian, serta lirik lagu I Can See Your Future dalam kunci gitar atau chord Belle

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian, Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu I Can See Your Future Belle ft Sebastian, Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian.

Termasuk, lirik lagu I Can See Your Future dalam kunci gitar atau chord Belle ft Sebastian.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Let It Out Ed Sheeran, You Give Me Life And Lots of Oxygen

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Im Yours Jason Mraz, Well You Done Me And You Bet I Felt It

**
A, E, B

E
I saw you around
               F#m
When you were young and free
            A
How did I know
                  C#m
Try but I can't remember
B
How it began (back in the day)
F#
Was there a plan? (follow my way)
A
I'm living in the past
               E
You're making history

E
The road into town
               F#m
That's when it came to me
            A
I'm not alone
                  C#m
I felt the world stop turning
B
Stop in your tracks (where could I go?)
F#
Cover my back (let yourself show)
A
I took the long way home
               E
I feel a blistering

*
A, E, B

D#m                       C#m
   Listen up we'll make a deal
                          B
And I'll tell you what I see
D#m              A
   And when the second hand
B
Hits the morning
G#                C#m
You will hear me calling
A            G#
Come to me, come to me

*
E, A, E, C#m
B, F#, C#m, E

E
Don't leave me behind
               F#m
Stuck in a memory
            A
Caught in a lie
                  C#m
Something that once you told me
B
Fortune or fame
F#
Please don't be late
A                                    E
Watching the world will fall in the sand

*
A, E, B, C#m

Forward's the only way to go
You catch me up I'll take it slow
I can see your future, there's nobody around

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Can See Your Future - Belle and Sebastian, You're Making History

Itulah, chord gitar I Can See Your Future dinyanyikan Belle ft Sebastian, serta lirik lagu I Can See Your Future dalam kunci gitar atau chord Belle ft Sebastian. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Tags
chord gitar I Can See Your Future
chord I Can See Your Future
I Can See Your Future chord
I Can See Your Future
kunci gitar I Can See Your Future
lirik lagu I Can See Your Future
chord Belle ft Sebastian
Belle ft Sebastian
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
I saw you around
When you were young and free
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Ustaz Maaher Nangis, Ungkap Penyesalan dan Ingin Cium Tangan Habib Luthfi
Ustaz Maaher Nangis, Ungkap Penyesalan dan Ingin Cium Tangan Habib Luthfi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan