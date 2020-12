Chord Gitar dan Lirik Losing Grip Lagu Avril Lavigne, Why Should I Care

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Losing Grip Avril Lavigne

[intro]Am F G F

Am F G F

Am F G F

Are you aware of what you make me feel baby

Am F G F

Right now I feel invisible to you like I'm not real

Am F G F Am

Didn't you feel me lock my arms around you why'd you turn away

E G F

Here's what I have to say

Am F G

I was left to cry there waiting outside there grinning with the lost stare

F

That's when I decided

Am Em F Em

Why should I care