Chord Gitar Lagu Here in Your Arms Hellogoodbye, Lirik Lagu Here in Your Arms

C G Am

I like, where we are,

F C

When we drive, in your car

G Am

I like where we are,

F

Here



C G Am F



C G Am

Cause our lips, can touch

F C

and our cheeks, can brush

G Am

Our lips can touch,

F

here



C G

Where you are the one, the one that lies close to me

Am F

whispers, "Hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"

C G

I fell in love, in love with you suddenly

Am F C

now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.



C G Am F (with chorus beat)



C G Am

I like where we sleep

F C

when you sleep next to me

G Am

I like where we sleep

F

here



C G Am

Cause our lips, can touch

F C

and our cheeks, can brush

G Am

Our lips can touch,

F

here



C G

Where you are the one, the one that lies close to me

Am F

whispers, "hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"

C G

I fell in love, in love with you suddenly

Am F C

now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.



C G Am F (with chorus beat)



C G

You are the one, the one that lies close to me

Am F

whispers, "Hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"

C G

I fell in love, in love with you suddenly

Am F C

now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.

