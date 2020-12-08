Chord Gitar Lagu Here in Your Arms Hellogoodbye, Lirik Lagu Here in Your Arms

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Here in Your Arms Hellogoodbye
chord gitar Here in Your Arms dinyanyikan Hellogoodbye.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Here in Your Arms dinyanyikan Hellogoodbye.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Here in Your Arms dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hellogoodbye.
C G Am
I like, where we are,
F C
When we drive, in your car
G Am
I like where we are,
F
Here
C G Am F
C G Am
Cause our lips, can touch
F C
and our cheeks, can brush
G Am
Our lips can touch,
F
here
C G
Where you are the one, the one that lies close to me
Am F
whispers, "Hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"
C G
I fell in love, in love with you suddenly
Am F C
now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.
C G Am F (with chorus beat)
C G Am
I like where we sleep
F C
when you sleep next to me
G Am
I like where we sleep
F
here
C G Am
Cause our lips, can touch
F C
and our cheeks, can brush
G Am
Our lips can touch,
F
here
C G
Where you are the one, the one that lies close to me
Am F
whispers, "hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"
C G
I fell in love, in love with you suddenly
Am F C
now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.
C G Am F (with chorus beat)
C G
You are the one, the one that lies close to me
Am F
whispers, "Hello, I’ve missed you quite terribly"
C G
I fell in love, in love with you suddenly
Am F C
now there’s no place else I could be but here in your arms.
chord gitar Here in Your Arms dinyanyikan Hellogoodbye
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
