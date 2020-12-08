Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Holding On To You Twenty One Pilots, Lirik Lagu Holding On To You
Simak, chord gitar Holding On To You dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots, lirik lagu Holding On To You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Holding On To You dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Holding On To You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.
intro : B f#x4
verse 1 :
B F#
i’m takin over my body , back in control no more shotty
B F#
i bet A lot of me was lost , t’s uncrossed and i’s undotted
B F#
i fought it A lot and it seems A lot like flesh is all i got
B F#
not anymore , flesh out the door , swat!
B F#
i must’ve forgot , you can’t trust me
B
i’m open A moment and closed when you show it
F#
next thing you know i’m lost at sea
B F#
and now that i write and think about it , and the story unfolds
B F#
you should take my life , you should take my soul
chorus :
G#m B E F#
you are surrounding , all my surroundings
G#m B E F# G#m
sounding cross the mountain range , of my left side brain
B E F#
you are surrounding , all my surroundings
G#m B
twisting the kaleidoscope
E
behind both of my eyes .
B , f#x4 and i’ll be holdin on to you!
verse 2 :
B F#
remember the moment you know exactly where you’re going ,
B F#
’cause the next moment , before you know it ,
B
time is slowing and it’s frozen still ,
F#
and the window sill looks really nice , right?
B F#
you think twice about your life , it probably happens at night ,
B F#
right? fight it , take the pain , ignite it ,
B F#
tie A noose around your mind loose enough to breathe fine and tie it ,
B F#
to A tree , tell it , "you belong to me ,
B F#
this ain’t A noose , this is A leash ,
G#m
and i have news for you , you must obey me . "
chorus :
bridge :
G#m E F#
entertain my faith ( x 10 )
( x5 )
G#m E
lean with it rock with it when we gonna stop with it
F#
lyrics that mean nothing we were gifted with thought
G#m E
is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat
F#
it ain’t the speakers that bump hearts it’s the heart that makes the beat
B , F#
i’ll be holdin on to you! ( x5 )
Itulah, chord gitar Holding On To You dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots, serta lirik lagu Holding On To You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Tribunlampung.co.id
