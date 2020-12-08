Chord Gitar Lagu Holding On To You Twenty One Pilots, Lirik Lagu Holding On To You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Holding On To You dinyanyikan Twenty One Pilots.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Holding On To You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Twenty One Pilots.

intro : B f#x4

verse 1 :

B F#

i’m takin over my body , back in control no more shotty

B F#

i bet A lot of me was lost , t’s uncrossed and i’s undotted

B F#

i fought it A lot and it seems A lot like flesh is all i got

B F#

not anymore , flesh out the door , swat!

B F#

i must’ve forgot , you can’t trust me

B

i’m open A moment and closed when you show it

F#

next thing you know i’m lost at sea

B F#

and now that i write and think about it , and the story unfolds

B F#

you should take my life , you should take my soul

chorus :

G#m B E F#

you are surrounding , all my surroundings

G#m B E F# G#m

sounding cross the mountain range , of my left side brain

B E F#

you are surrounding , all my surroundings

G#m B

twisting the kaleidoscope

E

behind both of my eyes .

B , f#x4 and i’ll be holdin on to you!

verse 2 :

B F#

remember the moment you know exactly where you’re going ,

B F#

’cause the next moment , before you know it ,

B

time is slowing and it’s frozen still ,

F#

and the window sill looks really nice , right?

B F#

you think twice about your life , it probably happens at night ,

B F#

right? fight it , take the pain , ignite it ,

B F#

tie A noose around your mind loose enough to breathe fine and tie it ,

B F#

to A tree , tell it , "you belong to me ,

B F#

this ain’t A noose , this is A leash ,

G#m

and i have news for you , you must obey me . "

chorus :

bridge :

G#m E F#

entertain my faith ( x 10 )

( x5 )

G#m E

lean with it rock with it when we gonna stop with it

F#

lyrics that mean nothing we were gifted with thought

G#m E

is it time to move our feet to an introspective beat

F#

it ain’t the speakers that bump hearts it’s the heart that makes the beat

B , F#

i’ll be holdin on to you! ( x5 )

