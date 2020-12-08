Chord Gitar Lagu Home Daughtry, Lirik Lagu Home

Breaking News:

Simak, chord gitar Home dinyanyikan Daughtry. Termasuk, lirik lagu Home dalam kunci gitar atau chord Daughtry.

Ilustrasi Daughtry. Chord Home dinyanyikan Daughtry, serta lirik lagu Home. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Home dinyanyikan Daughtry.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Home dalam kunci gitar atau chord Daughtry.

#intro : G C (2x)

G C
I'm staring out into the night,
G C
Trying to hide the pain.
G C
I'm going to the place where love
Em D C
And feeling good don't ever cost a thing.
Em D C
And the pain you feel's a different kind of pain.

#chorus :
G
Well I'm going home,
B
Back to the place where I belong,
Em D C
And where your love has always been enough for me.
G
I'm not running from.
C
No, I think you got me all wrong.
Em D C
I don't regret this life I chose for me.
Em D C
But these places and these faces are getting old,
G C
So I'm going home.
G C
Well I'm going home.

G C
The miles are getting longer, it seems,
G C
The closer I get to you.
G C
I've not always been the best man or friend for you.
Em
But your love, it makes true.
D C
And I don't know why.
Em D C
You always seem to give me another try.

#chorus :
G
So I'm going home,
C
Back to the place where I belong,
Em D C
And where your love has always been enough for me.
G
I'm not running from.
C
No, I think you got me all wrong.
Em D C
I don't regret this life I chose for me.
Em D C
But these places and these faces are getting old,

#bridge :
D C
Be careful what you wish for,
Em
'Cause you just might get it all.
D C
You just might get it all,
D
And then some you don't want.
C
Be careful what you wish for,
Em
'Cause you just might get it all.
D  C
You just might get it all, yeah.

#break : Em D C (2x)

#chorus :
G
Well I'm going home,
C
Back to the place where I belong,
Em D C
And where your love has always been enough for me.
G
I'm not running from.
C
No, I think you got me all wrong.
Em D C
I don't regret this life I chose for me.
Em D C
But these places and these faces are getting old,
Em D C
But these places and these faces are getting old,
Em - D - C Em - D - C
So I'm going home.
G
I'm going home.

Itulah, chord gitar Home dinyanyikan Daughtry, serta lirik lagu Home dalam kunci gitar atau chord Daughtry.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
