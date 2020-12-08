Chord Gitar Lagu Home Daughtry, Lirik Lagu Home

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Home dinyanyikan Daughtry.

chord gitar Home dinyanyikan Daughtry.

#intro : G C (2x)

G C

I'm staring out into the night,

G C

Trying to hide the pain.

G C

I'm going to the place where love

Em D C

And feeling good don't ever cost a thing.

Em D C

And the pain you feel's a different kind of pain.

#chorus :

G

Well I'm going home,

B

Back to the place where I belong,

Em D C

And where your love has always been enough for me.

G

I'm not running from.

C

No, I think you got me all wrong.

Em D C

I don't regret this life I chose for me.

Em D C

But these places and these faces are getting old,

G C

So I'm going home.

G C

Well I'm going home.

G C

The miles are getting longer, it seems,

G C

The closer I get to you.

G C

I've not always been the best man or friend for you.

Em

But your love, it makes true.

D C

And I don't know why.

Em D C

You always seem to give me another try.

#chorus :

G

So I'm going home,

C

Back to the place where I belong,

Em D C

And where your love has always been enough for me.

G

I'm not running from.

C

No, I think you got me all wrong.

Em D C

I don't regret this life I chose for me.

Em D C

But these places and these faces are getting old,

#bridge :

D C

Be careful what you wish for,

Em

'Cause you just might get it all.

D C

You just might get it all,

D

And then some you don't want.

C

Be careful what you wish for,

Em

'Cause you just might get it all.

D C

You just might get it all, yeah.

#break : Em D C (2x)

#chorus :

G

Well I'm going home,

C

Back to the place where I belong,

Em D C

And where your love has always been enough for me.

G

I'm not running from.

C

No, I think you got me all wrong.

Em D C

I don't regret this life I chose for me.

Em D C

But these places and these faces are getting old,

Em D C

But these places and these faces are getting old,

Em - D - C Em - D - C

So I'm going home.

G

I'm going home.

