Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Homecoming Heroes The Head and the Heart, Lirik Lagu Homecoming Heroes

chord gitar Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart, lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Head and the Heart.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Homecoming Heroes The Head and the Heart, Lirik Lagu Homecoming Heroes
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart, serta lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Head and the Heart.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Sampai Nanti Sampai Mati Letto, Lirik Lagu Sampai Nanti Sampai Mati

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Yang Ku Mau Kau Tak Mau Drive, Selalu Jadi Masalah Selalu Saja Berbeda

Capo 3

C Em F Am C

C Em
So now I know
F
People want a story
Am
Want an end with glory
C
And a wave of their flag

C Em
Well as far as I can tell
F
The homecoming heroes
Am
Get put in the headlines
C
And back off they go

F C
And I won’t stand for anything more
F C
Tried our hand even though we were poor
Dm
We’ve put in the time
G C
Casting our lines offshore

C Em
Yes some things I dread
F
I duck into alleys
Am
I avoid the rallies
C
It’s a choice of my own

Itulah, chord gitar Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart, serta lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Head and the Heart.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tags
chord gitar Homecoming Heroes
chord Homecoming Heroes
Homecoming Heroes chord
chord lagu Homecoming Heroes
Homecoming Heroes
kunci gitar Homecoming Heroes
lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes
chord gitar The Head and the Heart
chord The Head and the Heart
The Head and the Heart
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
So now I know
Well as far as I can tell
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Reny Fitriani
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
Rekaman Suara Detik-detik Baku Tembak Polisi dengan Simpatisan Rizieq Shihab: Lari Ada yang Ketembak
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan