Chord Gitar Lagu Homecoming Heroes The Head and the Heart, Lirik Lagu Homecoming Heroes

Capo 3
C Em F Am C
C Em
So now I know
F
People want a story
Am
Want an end with glory
C
And a wave of their flag
C Em
Well as far as I can tell
F
The homecoming heroes
Am
Get put in the headlines
C
And back off they go
F C
And I won’t stand for anything more
F C
Tried our hand even though we were poor
Dm
We’ve put in the time
G C
Casting our lines offshore
C Em
Yes some things I dread
F
I duck into alleys
Am
I avoid the rallies
C
It’s a choice of my own
Itulah, chord gitar Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart, serta lirik lagu Homecoming Heroes dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Head and the Heart.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
