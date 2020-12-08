Chord Gitar Lagu Homecoming Heroes The Head and the Heart, Lirik Lagu Homecoming Heroes

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Homecoming Heroes dinyanyikan The Head and the Heart.

Capo 3

C Em F Am C

C Em

So now I know

F

People want a story

Am

Want an end with glory

C

And a wave of their flag

C Em

Well as far as I can tell

F

The homecoming heroes

Am

Get put in the headlines

C

And back off they go

F C

And I won’t stand for anything more

F C

Tried our hand even though we were poor

Dm

We’ve put in the time

G C

Casting our lines offshore

C Em

Yes some things I dread

F

I duck into alleys

Am

I avoid the rallies

C

It’s a choice of my own

