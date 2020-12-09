Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off Taylor Swift, Cause The Players Gonna Play Play Play

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

Intro: G



Am

I stay out too late

C

Got nothing in my brain

G

That's what people say, mmm

That's what people say, mmm

Am

I go on too many dates

C

But I can't make 'em stay

G

At least that's what people say, mmm

That's what people say, mmm

(*)

Am

But I keep cruisin'

C

Can't stop won't stop moving

G

It's like I got this music in my mind

Saying it's gonna be alright

Reff:

Am

Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

C

And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

G

I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

Shake it off, I shake it off

Am

Heart breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

C

And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake baby

G

I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake

Shake it off, I shake it off



Am

I never miss a beat

C

I'm lightening on my feet

G

And that's what they dont' see, mmm

That's what they dont' see, mmm

Am

I'm dancing on my own

C

I'll make the rules up as I go

G

And that's what they don't know, mmm

That's what they don't know, mmm

Kembali ke : (*), Reff

Am

Shake it off, I shake it off, I I

C

I shake it off, I shake it off, I I

G

I shake it off, I shake it off, I I I I I I I

Am C

My ex man brought his new girlfriend

G

She's like "Oh my God" but

I 'm just gonna shake shake

Am C

To the fella over there with the hella good hair

G Am

Won't you come on over baby we could shake shake shake shake