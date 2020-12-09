Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off Taylor Swift, Cause The Players Gonna Play Play Play

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift. Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off Taylor Swift, Cause The Players Gonna Play Play Play
AFP/Robyn Beck
Ilustrasi. Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off Taylor Swift, Cause The Players Gonna Play Play Play 

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Shake It Off - Taylor Swift

Intro: G

Am
I stay out too late

C
Got nothing in my brain

G
That's what people say, mmm
That's what people say, mmm

Am
I go on too many dates

C
But I can't make 'em stay

G
At least that's what people say, mmm
That's what people say, mmm

(*)

Am
But I keep cruisin'

C
Can't stop won't stop moving

G
It's like I got this music in my mind
Saying it's gonna be alright

Reff:

Am
Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play

C
And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate

G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
Shake it off, I shake it off

Am
Heart breakers gonna break, break, break, break, break

C
And the fakers gonna fake, fake, fake, fake, fake baby

G
I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake
Shake it off, I shake it off

Am
I never miss a beat

C
I'm lightening on my feet

G
And that's what they dont' see, mmm
That's what they dont' see, mmm

Am
I'm dancing on my own

C
I'll make the rules up as I go

G
And that's what they don't know, mmm
That's what they don't know, mmm

Kembali ke : (*), Reff

Am
Shake it off, I shake it off, I I

C
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I

G
I shake it off, I shake it off, I I I I I I I

Am C
My ex man brought his new girlfriend

G
She's like "Oh my God" but
I 'm just gonna shake shake

Am C
To the fella over there with the hella good hair

G Am
Won't you come on over baby we could shake shake shake shake

Tags
chord gitar
chord dan lirik
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
chord lagu
Chord Gitar Shake It Off
Chord Shake It Off
Lirik Lagu Shake It Off
Lirik Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Shake It Off Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chord
lagu Taylor Swift
chord Taylor Swift
Cause The Players Gonna Play
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Respons Habib Rizieq Shihab soal Tewasnya 6 Simpatisan yang Mengawalnya Akibat Bentrok dengan Polisi
Respons Habib Rizieq Shihab soal Tewasnya 6 Simpatisan yang Mengawalnya Akibat Bentrok dengan Polisi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan