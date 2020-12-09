Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Listen Before I Go Billie Eilish
Simak, chord gitar Listen Before I Go dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.


[Verse 1]
F
Take me to the rooftop
E Am
I wanna see the world when I stop breathing
C
Turning blue
F
Tell me love is endless
E
Don't be so pretentious
Am C
Leave me like you do
[Pre-Chorus]
F
If you need me
E
You wanna see me
Am
You better hurry
C
'Cause I'm leaving soon
[Chorus]
F E
Sorry can't save me now
Am C
Sorry I don't know how
F E
Sorry there's no way out
Am
But down
[Verse 2]
F
Taste me
E
These salty tears on my cheeks
Am
That's what a year long headache
C
Does to you
F
I'm not okay I feel so scattered
E
Don't say I'm all that matters
Am C
Leave me, deja vu
[Pre-Chorus]
F
If you need me
E
You wanna see me
Am
You better hurry
C
'Cause I'm leaving soon
[Chorus]
F E
Sorry can't save me now
Am C
Sorry I don't know how
F E
Sorry there's no way out
Am
But down
Down

