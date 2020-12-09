Chord Gitar Lagu Listen Before I Go Billie Eilish

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Listen Before I Go dinyanyikan Billie Eilish.

lirik lagu Listen Before I Go dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

[Verse 1]

F

Take me to the rooftop

E Am

I wanna see the world when I stop breathing

C

Turning blue

F

Tell me love is endless

E

Don't be so pretentious

Am C

Leave me like you do

[Pre-Chorus]

F

If you need me

E

You wanna see me

Am

You better hurry

C

'Cause I'm leaving soon

[Chorus]

F E

Sorry can't save me now

Am C

Sorry I don't know how

F E

Sorry there's no way out

Am

But down

[Verse 2]

F

Taste me

E

These salty tears on my cheeks

Am

That's what a year long headache

C

Does to you

F

I'm not okay I feel so scattered

E

Don't say I'm all that matters

Am C

Leave me, deja vu

[Pre-Chorus]

F

If you need me

E

You wanna see me

Am

You better hurry

C

'Cause I'm leaving soon

[Chorus]

F E

Sorry can't save me now

Am C

Sorry I don't know how

F E

Sorry there's no way out

Am

But down

Down

chord gitar Listen Before I Go dinyanyikan Billie Eilish, serta lirik lagu Listen Before I Go dalam kunci gitar atau chord Billie Eilish.

