Chord Gitar Lagu More Than Gravity Colin & Caroline

Simak, chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline, lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu More Than Gravity Colin & Caroline
Colinandcaroline.com
Ilustrasi. Chord More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline.

Termasuk, lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.

Intro: E (25x)

Verse 1:
E
There's not a simple explanation for the things that I feel
E
There's no one word to tell you why I do the things that I do
E
I don't need you, I just want you
E        F#m    E               F#m    E
I can't love you, I'm too scared to

Verse 2:
E
It's not a trick that's up my sleeve,
E
It's just the heart inside me
E
And I spent so much time fighting
E
The man that I am trying to be
E
Keep saying, I can't give in, I'm too proud
E                    F#m   E                  F#m   E
To think what I        can't say out loud

Chorus:
A                        C#m     B A                        C#m B A
Don't know what this is,         but I'm feeling it
A                 C#m B          A                       B                           E
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me

Instrumental:
E (x25)

Verse 3:
E
It's not a simple situation that I found myself in
E
Another conversation with myself I keep avoiding
E
You say run but I can't hear you E Something bigger keeps me near you

Chorus:
A                       C#m      B A                       C#m  B A
Don't know what this is,         but I'm feeling it
A                 C#m B          A                       B
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B                                  C#m
I got more than gravity pulling me

Verse 4:
E                                         B
I tried to ignore it, tried to be strong
C#m                                              B
I said I'd never feel what I felt that long
A                                                             B               A
And now it's 2 am and I'm drunk and I'm calling you
A                     F#m                     B
And I can't fall asleep 'cause all I do is dream about you
A                                         E            B
It's times like this you gotta face the truth
A                           B                            E
I think I need somebody, I think that's you

Chorus:
A                        C#m     B A                    C#m   B A
Don't know what this is,        but I'm feeling it
A                 C#m B          A                      B 
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B         A                E         B A                    C#m    B A
I Don't know what this is,        but I'm feeling it
A                 C#m B          A                       B 
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B                                              E
I got more than gravity pulling me  

Outro: E (25x)

Itulah, chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline, serta lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
