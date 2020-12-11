Chord Gitar Lagu More Than Gravity Colin & Caroline

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline.

Termasuk, lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pedih Last Child, Engkau yang Sedang Patah Hati

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Selalu Ada Blackout

Intro: E (25x)

Verse 1:

E

There's not a simple explanation for the things that I feel

E

There's no one word to tell you why I do the things that I do

E

I don't need you, I just want you

E F#m E F#m E

I can't love you, I'm too scared to

Verse 2:

E

It's not a trick that's up my sleeve,

E

It's just the heart inside me

E

And I spent so much time fighting

E

The man that I am trying to be

E

Keep saying, I can't give in, I'm too proud

E F#m E F#m E

To think what I can't say out loud

Chorus:

A C#m B A C#m B A

Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it

A C#m B A B E

Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me

Instrumental:

E (x25)

Verse 3:

E

It's not a simple situation that I found myself in

E

Another conversation with myself I keep avoiding

E

You say run but I can't hear you E Something bigger keeps me near you

Chorus:

A C#m B A C#m B A

Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it

A C#m B A B

Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me

B C#m

I got more than gravity pulling me

Verse 4:

E B

I tried to ignore it, tried to be strong

C#m B

I said I'd never feel what I felt that long

A B A

And now it's 2 am and I'm drunk and I'm calling you

A F#m B

And I can't fall asleep 'cause all I do is dream about you

A E B

It's times like this you gotta face the truth

A B E

I think I need somebody, I think that's you

Chorus:

A C#m B A C#m B A

Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it

A C#m B A B

Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me

B A E B A C#m B A

I Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it

A C#m B A B

Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me

B E

I got more than gravity pulling me

Outro: E (25x)

Itulah, chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline, serta lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)