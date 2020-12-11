Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu More Than Gravity Colin & Caroline
chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline, lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.
chord gitar More Than Gravity dinyanyikan Colin & Caroline.
Termasuk, lirik lagu More Than Gravity dalam kunci gitar atau chord Colin & Caroline.
Intro: E (25x)
Verse 1:
E
There's not a simple explanation for the things that I feel
E
There's no one word to tell you why I do the things that I do
E
I don't need you, I just want you
E F#m E F#m E
I can't love you, I'm too scared to
Verse 2:
E
It's not a trick that's up my sleeve,
E
It's just the heart inside me
E
And I spent so much time fighting
E
The man that I am trying to be
E
Keep saying, I can't give in, I'm too proud
E F#m E F#m E
To think what I can't say out loud
Chorus:
A C#m B A C#m B A
Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it
A C#m B A B E
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
Instrumental:
E (x25)
Verse 3:
E
It's not a simple situation that I found myself in
E
Another conversation with myself I keep avoiding
E
You say run but I can't hear you E Something bigger keeps me near you
Chorus:
A C#m B A C#m B A
Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it
A C#m B A B
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B C#m
I got more than gravity pulling me
Verse 4:
E B
I tried to ignore it, tried to be strong
C#m B
I said I'd never feel what I felt that long
A B A
And now it's 2 am and I'm drunk and I'm calling you
A F#m B
And I can't fall asleep 'cause all I do is dream about you
A E B
It's times like this you gotta face the truth
A B E
I think I need somebody, I think that's you
Chorus:
A C#m B A C#m B A
Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it
A C#m B A B
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B A E B A C#m B A
I Don't know what this is, but I'm feeling it
A C#m B A B
Try keeping distance but I got more than gravity pulling me
B E
I got more than gravity pulling me
Outro: E (25x)
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
