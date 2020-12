Chord Gitar Lagu Most Girls Hailee Steinfeld, Lirik Lagu Most Girls

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Most Girls dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld.

Lirik lagu Most Girls dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hailee Steinfeld.

[Intro:]

F#m D A E

[Verse I:]

F#m D A

Some girls, feel best

E

in their tiny dresses

F#m D A

Some girls, nothin' but sweatpants,

E

looking like a princess

F#m D A

Some girls, kiss new lips

E

every single night

F#m

They're stayin' out late

D A E

cause they just celebrating life

[Pre-Chorus:]

F#m D

You know some days you feel

A E

so good in your own skin

F#m D

But it's okay if you wanna change

A E

the body that you came in

F#m D

'Cause you look greatest when you

A E

feel like a damn queen

F#m

We're all just playing a game

D A E

in a way, trying to win at life

[Chorus:]

F#m D A

Most girls are smart

E

and strong and beautiful

F#m D A

Most girls, work hard,

E

go far, we are unstoppable

F#m D A

Most girls, our fight

E

to make every day

F#m D

No two are the same

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like, most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like, most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A E

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

[Verse II:]

F#m D A

Some girls, like to keep their

E

physique real private

F#m D A

Some girls, wear jeans so tight,

E

'cause it feels so right, yeah

F#m D A

Some girls, every day searching,

E

keep the page turning

F#m

Sleepin' in late cause

D A E

they just celebrating life

[Pre-Chorus:]

F#m D

You know some days you feel

A E

so good in your own skin

F#m D

But it's okay if you wanna change

A E

the body that you came in

F#m D

'Cause you look greatest when you

A E

feel like a damn queen

F#m

We're all just playing a game

D A E

in a way, trying to win at life

[Chorus:]

F#m D A

Most girls are smart

E

and strong and beautiful

F#m D A

Most girls, work hard,

E

go far, we are unstoppable

F#m D A

Most girls, our fight

E

to make every day

F#m D

No two are the same

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like, most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like, most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A E

I wanna be like, I wanna be like

[Bridge:]

F#m D A E

Most girls, yeah

F#m D

Most girls

A

Wanna be, wanna be,

E

wanna be like

F#m D A

Most girls, our fight

E

to make every day

F#m D

No two are the same

A E

I wanna be like

[Ending Chorus:]

F#m D

Most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like, most girls

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A

I wanna be like,

E F#m D

I wanna be like

A E F#m

I wanna be like, most girls

