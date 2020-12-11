Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Someday Soon Judy Collins
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins.
G Em C G
There’s a young man that I know his age is twenty-one
Bm C D
Comes from down in southern Colorado
G Em C G
Just out of the service, he’s lookin’ for his fun
Am D G C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
G Em C G
My parents cannot stand him ’cause he rides the rodeo
Bm C D
My father says that he will leave me cryin’
G Em C G
I would follow him right down the toughest road I know
Am D G C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
D C G
But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say
Em A D
Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days
G Em C G
So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me
Bm C D
He’s drivin’ in tonight from California
G Em C G
He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me
Am D G C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
D C G
But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say
Em A D
Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days
G Em C G
So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me
Bm C D
He’s drivin’ in tonight from California
G Em C G
He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me
Am D G Em
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
Am D G C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
Itulah, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins, serta lirik lagu Someday Soon dalam kunci gitar atau chord Judy Collins.
