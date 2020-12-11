Chord Gitar Lagu Someday Soon Judy Collins

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Someday Soon dalam kunci gitar atau chord Judy Collins.

G Em C G

There’s a young man that I know his age is twenty-one

Bm C D

Comes from down in southern Colorado

G Em C G

Just out of the service, he’s lookin’ for his fun

Am D G C G

Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

G Em C G

My parents cannot stand him ’cause he rides the rodeo

Bm C D

My father says that he will leave me cryin’

G Em C G

I would follow him right down the toughest road I know

Am D G C G

Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

D C G

But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say

Em A D

Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days

G Em C G

So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me

Bm C D

He’s drivin’ in tonight from California

G Em C G

He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me

Am D G C G

Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

D C G

But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say

Em A D

Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days

G Em C G

So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me

Bm C D

He’s drivin’ in tonight from California

G Em C G

He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me

Am D G Em

Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

Am D G C G

Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

Itulah, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins, serta lirik lagu Someday Soon dalam kunci gitar atau chord Judy Collins.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)