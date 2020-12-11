Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Someday Soon Judy Collins

Simak, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins. Termasuk, lirik lagu Someday Soon dalam kunci gitar atau chord Judy Collins.

Ilustrasi. Chord Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins.

G                               Em                    C                   G
There’s a young man that I know his age is twenty-one
Bm                                                C D
Comes from down in southern Colorado
G                     Em                 C                  G
Just out of the service, he’s lookin’ for his fun
                Am            D                           G     C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

G                            Em                           C                  G
My parents cannot stand him ’cause he rides the rodeo
Bm                                                    C   D
My father says that he will leave me cryin’
G                     Em                          C                      G
I would follow him right down the toughest road I know
               Am              D                          G   C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

D                                                   C                                   G
But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say
Em                                        A                             D
Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days

G                                Em               C                   G
So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me
        Bm                                  C    D
He’s drivin’ in tonight from California
      G                               Em          C                         G
He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me
                Am            D                           G     C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

D                                              C                                        G
But when he comes to call, my pa ain’t got a good word to say
Em                                        A                             D 
Guess it’s ’cause he’s just as wild in his younger days

G                                Em           C                        G
So blow, you old Blue Northern, blow my love to me
        Bm                                  C     D
He’s drivin’ in tonight from California
      G                                Em         C                         G
He loves his damned old rodeo as much as he loves me
                Am            D                            G    Em
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon
                Am           D                              G  C G
Someday soon, goin’ with him someday soon

Itulah, chord gitar Someday Soon dinyanyikan Judy Collins, serta lirik lagu Someday Soon dalam kunci gitar atau chord Judy Collins.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

