Simak, chord gitar That's My Girl dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony. Termasuk, lirik lagu That's My Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fifth Harmony.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu That's My Girl Fifth Harmony
Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP
Ilustrasi. Chord That's My Girl dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar That's My Girl dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony.

[INTRO]
Em

[VERSE 1]

      G
Who's been working so damn hard?

                                       Am
You got that head on overload?
   G
Got yourself this flawless body
                                   Am
Aching now from head to toe
   D
Ain't nothing, ain't nothing
   Em
All my ladies 'round the world
   D
Ain't nothing, ain't nothing
  Am
Good girls better get bad

[PRE-CHORUS]

  C
You've been down before
  Am
You've been hurt before
                     Em
You got up before
  D
You'll be good to go, good to go
  C
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
  D
Get mad independent and
don't you ever forget it
  Em
Got some dirt on your shoulder,
then let me brush it off for ya
  D
If you're feeling me, put your five high
               C
That's my girl

[CHORUS]

  C          Am
That's my girl

