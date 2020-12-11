Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu That's My Girl Fifth Harmony
chord gitar That's My Girl dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony. Termasuk, lirik lagu That's My Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fifth Harmony.
lirik lagu That's My Girl dalam kunci gitar atau chord Fifth Harmony.
[INTRO]
Em
[VERSE 1]
G
Who's been working so damn hard?
Am
You got that head on overload?
G
Got yourself this flawless body
Am
Aching now from head to toe
D
Ain't nothing, ain't nothing
Em
All my ladies 'round the world
D
Ain't nothing, ain't nothing
Am
Good girls better get bad
[PRE-CHORUS]
C
You've been down before
Am
You've been hurt before
Em
You got up before
D
You'll be good to go, good to go
C
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
D
Get mad independent and
don't you ever forget it
Em
Got some dirt on your shoulder,
then let me brush it off for ya
D
If you're feeling me, put your five high
C
That's my girl
[CHORUS]
C Am
That's my girl