Chord Gitar Lagu That's My Girl Fifth Harmony

[INTRO]

Em

[VERSE 1]

G

Who's been working so damn hard?

Am

You got that head on overload?

G

Got yourself this flawless body

Am

Aching now from head to toe

D

Ain't nothing, ain't nothing

Em

All my ladies 'round the world

D

Ain't nothing, ain't nothing

Am

Good girls better get bad

[PRE-CHORUS]

C

You've been down before

Am

You've been hurt before

Em

You got up before

D

You'll be good to go, good to go

C

Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

D

Get mad independent and

don't you ever forget it

Em

Got some dirt on your shoulder,

then let me brush it off for ya

D

If you're feeling me, put your five high

C

That's my girl

[CHORUS]

C Am

That's my girl