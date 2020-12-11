Chord Gitar Lagu Therapy All Time Low

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low.

lirik lagu Therapy dalam kunci gitar atau chord All Time Low.

intro riff :

E B

G

D A E

verse :

A Amaj7

my ship went down in A sea of sound .

F#m D

when i woke up alone i had everything .

A Amaj7

A handful of moments i wish i could change .

F#m D

and A tongue locking nightmare that cut like A blade

A Amaj7

in A city of fools i was careful and cool

F#m D

but they tore me apart like A hurricane .

A Amaj7 F#m D

A handful of moments i wish i could change but i was carried away

[ chorus : ]

A

give me therapy

E F#m

i’m A walking travesty

D

but i’m smiling at everything

A E F#m

therapy . you were never A friend to me

D

and you can keep all your misery .

( play riff )

verse : ( A - Amaj7 F#m - D )

my lungs gave out

as i faced the crowd

i think that keeping this up could be dangerous

i’m flesh and bone

i’m A rolling stone

and the experts say i’m delirious

[ repeat chorus : ]

bridge :

A E

arrogant boy . love yourself so no one has to

F#m

they’re better off without you

D

( they’re better off without you )

A E

arrogant boy . cause A scene like you’re supposed to

F#m

they’ll fall asleep without you

D

you’re lucky if your memory remains

[ repeat chorus ] x2

