Chord Gitar Lagu Therapy All Time Low

chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low. Termasuk, lirik lagu Therapy dalam kunci gitar atau chord All Time Low.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low.

intro riff : 
E B

D A E

verse : 
    A                Amaj7
my ship went down in sea of sound . 
       F#m                 D
when i woke up alone i had everything . 
    A                       Amaj7
A handful of moments i wish i could change . 
 F#m                         D
and A tongue locking nightmare that cut like A blade
       A                 Amaj7  
in A city of fools i was careful and cool 
         F#m               D
but they tore me apart like A hurricane . 
    A                       Amaj7              F#m             D
A handful of moments i wish i could change but i was carried away

 [ chorus : ] 

        A
give me therapy
      E             F#m
i’m A walking travesty
         D
but i’m smiling at everything
A                 E                 F#m
therapy .  you were never A friend to me
             D
and you can keep all your misery . 

 ( play riff ) 

verse :   ( A   -  Amaj7  F#m  -  D ) 
my lungs gave out
as i faced the crowd
i think that keeping this up could be dangerous
i’m flesh and bone
i’m A rolling stone
and the experts say i’m delirious

 [ repeat chorus : ] 

bridge : 
A                      E
arrogant boy .  love yourself so no one has to
        F#m
they’re better off without you
         D
 ( they’re better off without you ) 

A                     E
arrogant boy .  cause A scene like you’re supposed to
        F#m
they’ll fall asleep without you
        D
you’re lucky if your memory remains

 [ repeat chorus ]  x2 

Itulah, chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low, serta lirik lagu Therapy dalam kunci gitar atau chord All Time Low.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

chord gitar Therapy
kunci gitar Therapy
lirik lagu Therapy
chord All Time Low
