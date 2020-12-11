Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Therapy All Time Low
chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low.
intro riff :
E B
G
D A E
verse :
A Amaj7
my ship went down in A sea of sound .
F#m D
when i woke up alone i had everything .
A Amaj7
A handful of moments i wish i could change .
F#m D
and A tongue locking nightmare that cut like A blade
A Amaj7
in A city of fools i was careful and cool
F#m D
but they tore me apart like A hurricane .
A Amaj7 F#m D
A handful of moments i wish i could change but i was carried away
[ chorus : ]
A
give me therapy
E F#m
i’m A walking travesty
D
but i’m smiling at everything
A E F#m
therapy . you were never A friend to me
D
and you can keep all your misery .
( play riff )
verse : ( A - Amaj7 F#m - D )
my lungs gave out
as i faced the crowd
i think that keeping this up could be dangerous
i’m flesh and bone
i’m A rolling stone
and the experts say i’m delirious
[ repeat chorus : ]
bridge :
A E
arrogant boy . love yourself so no one has to
F#m
they’re better off without you
D
( they’re better off without you )
A E
arrogant boy . cause A scene like you’re supposed to
F#m
they’ll fall asleep without you
D
you’re lucky if your memory remains
[ repeat chorus ] x2
chord gitar Therapy dinyanyikan All Time Low, serta lirik lagu Therapy dalam kunci gitar atau chord All Time Low.
