Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Wrong Direction Hailee Steinfeld, Lirik Lagu Wrong Direction
Simak, chord gitar Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld. Termasuk, lirik lagu Wrong Direction dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hailee Steinfeld.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Wrong Direction dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hailee Steinfeld.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pedih Last Child, Engkau yang Sedang Patah Hati
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Selalu Ada Blackout
[verse]
G D C
i don't hate you
G D C
No, i couldn't if i wanted to
G D
I just hate all the hurt
C
That you put me through
G D
And that i blame myself
C
For letting you
Did you know i already knew?
[pre-chorus]
G D C Em
couldn't even see you through the smoke
D G
Lookin' back, i probably should have known
C
But i just wanted to believe that
Em D
You were out sleeping alone
[chorus]
G Bm C
Loved me with your worst intentions
Em D
Didn't even stop to question
G Bm C
Every time you burned me down don't know how
Em D
For a moment it felt like heaven
G Bm C
Loved me with your worst intentions
Em D
Painted us a happy ending
G Bm C
Every time you burned me down don't know how
Em D
For a moment it felt like heaven
[post-chorus]
G Bm C
And it's so gut wrenching
Em G C
Falling in the wrong direction
chord gitar Wrong Direction
chord Wrong Direction
Wrong Direction chord
chord lagu Wrong Direction
Wrong Direction
kunci gitar Wrong Direction
lirik lagu Wrong Direction
chord gitar Hailee Steinfeld
chord Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
No i couldnt if i wanted to
Loved me with your worst intentions
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Tanpa Batas Waktu Ade Govinda ft Fadly, Lirik Lagu Tanpa Batas Waktu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Manunggu Janji Andra Respati ft Ovhi Firsty, Lirik Lagu Manunggu Janji
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kawan Jadi Cinto Vicky Koga ft Tiffany, Lirik Lagu Kawan Jadi Cinto
|Chord Gitar Lagu Nan Di Sayang Tunangan Urang Andra Respati, Lirik Nan Di Sayang Tunangan Urang
|Chord Gitar Lagu Dimana Salahnya Thomas Arya ft Elsa Pitaloka, Lirik Lagu Dimana Salahnya