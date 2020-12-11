Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Wrong Direction Hailee Steinfeld, Lirik Lagu Wrong Direction

chord gitar Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld.

Ilustrasi. Chord Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld, serta lirik lagu Wrong Direction. 

chord gitar Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Wrong Direction dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hailee Steinfeld.

[verse]

G D         C
    i don't hate you
      G           D        C
No, i couldn't if i wanted to
       G            D
I just hate all the hurt
         C
That you put me through
         G          D
And that i blame myself
    C
For letting you
Did you know i already knew?

[pre-chorus]

G D             C                   Em
  couldn't even see you through the smoke
                D                     G
Lookin' back, i probably should have known
           C
But i just wanted to believe that
Em                     D
You were out sleeping alone

[chorus]

G                  Bm      C
Loved me with your worst intentions
Em                  D
Didn't even stop to question
G              Bm        C
Every time you burned me down don't know how
      Em                  D
For a moment it felt like heaven
G                  Bm      C
Loved me with your worst intentions
Em                 D
Painted us a happy ending
G              Bm        C
Every time you burned me down don't know how
      Em                  D
For a moment it felt like heaven

[post-chorus]

G        Bm     C
And it's so gut wrenching
Em             G       C
Falling in the wrong direction

