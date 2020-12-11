Chord Gitar Lagu Wrong Direction Hailee Steinfeld, Lirik Lagu Wrong Direction

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Wrong Direction dinyanyikan Hailee Steinfeld.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Wrong Direction dalam kunci gitar atau chord Hailee Steinfeld.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Pedih Last Child, Engkau yang Sedang Patah Hati

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Selalu Ada Blackout

[verse]

G D C

i don't hate you

G D C

No, i couldn't if i wanted to

G D

I just hate all the hurt

C

That you put me through

G D

And that i blame myself

C

For letting you

Did you know i already knew?

[pre-chorus]

G D C Em

couldn't even see you through the smoke

D G

Lookin' back, i probably should have known

C

But i just wanted to believe that

Em D

You were out sleeping alone

[chorus]

G Bm C

Loved me with your worst intentions

Em D

Didn't even stop to question

G Bm C

Every time you burned me down don't know how

Em D

For a moment it felt like heaven

G Bm C

Loved me with your worst intentions

Em D

Painted us a happy ending

G Bm C

Every time you burned me down don't know how

Em D

For a moment it felt like heaven

[post-chorus]

G Bm C

And it's so gut wrenching

Em G C

Falling in the wrong direction