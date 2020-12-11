Breaking News:

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Selfish adalah judul lagu teranyar milik putri Diva Indonesia, Titi DJ, Stephanie Poetri. Yuk download lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish.

Lirik Lagu Selfish

Friday where you at, then I hit you back
Hit you with that come through
Cause I know you want to
Saturday I'm out at the party woah
Didn't think you'd be here
Who's that girl I see here
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
Sunday I'm in bed
All up in my head
Why you even in there
Really thought I didn't care
And I've been trying to catch a vibe
'Bout to lose my mind
Cause when we're together
Feels like we're together
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I am
But I am
But I am
But I am
When it comes to you
But I am
But I am
But I am
But I am
When I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be selfish
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you

Berikut, link download lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri.

Link download lagu Selfish Joox

Link download lagu Selfish Spotify

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
