Download Lagu
Download Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri
Yuk download lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish.
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Download Lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Selfish adalah judul lagu teranyar milik putri Diva Indonesia, Titi DJ, Stephanie Poetri. Yuk download lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish.
Lirik Lagu Selfish
Baca juga: Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris, Kumpulan Christmas Song O Holy Night hingga White Christmas
Baca juga: Download Lagu Hempaskan Kalia Siska Feat Ska 86, Lirik Lagu Hempaskan
Friday where you at, then I hit you back
Hit you with that come through
Cause I know you want to
Saturday I'm out at the party woah
Didn't think you'd be here
Who's that girl I see here
Hit you with that come through
Cause I know you want to
Saturday I'm out at the party woah
Didn't think you'd be here
Who's that girl I see here
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
Sunday I'm in bed
All up in my head
Why you even in there
Really thought I didn't care
And I've been trying to catch a vibe
'Bout to lose my mind
Cause when we're together
Feels like we're together
All up in my head
Why you even in there
Really thought I didn't care
And I've been trying to catch a vibe
'Bout to lose my mind
Cause when we're together
Feels like we're together
You're so automatic
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
Over dramatic
The way I can't let it go
I know that we said that
We'd keep it
All on the low
No-oh
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
But I am when I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I am
But I am
But I am
But I am
When it comes to you
But I am
But I am
But I am
But I am
When I can't have you
But I am
But I am
But I am
When it comes to you
But I am
But I am
But I am
But I am
When I can't have you
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
I don't wanna be selfish
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
I don't wanna be desperate
Yeah
I don't want to want you as bad as I want you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
But I know that you want me too
I don't wanna be selfish
Yeah
But I am when it comes to you
Berikut, link download lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri.
Link download lagu Selfish Joox
Link download lagu Selfish Spotify
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
Tags
Download Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri
Download Lagu Selfish
Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri
lirik Lagu Selfish
Kabar Artis
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Download Lagu
|Download Lagu Hempaskan Kalia Siska Feat Ska 86, Lirik Lagu Hempaskan
|Download Lagu MP3 Satu Bunga Cinta Thomas Arya, Streaming MP3 Thomas Arya
|Download Lagu MP3 Album Nasida Ria, Streaming MP3 15 Lagu Nasida Ria
|Download Lagu MP3 Album Queen, Streaming MP3 20 Lagu Queen
|Download Lagu Aku Ikhlas Denny Caknan Ft Happy Asmara
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung