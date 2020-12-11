Download Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Selfish adalah judul lagu teranyar milik putri Diva Indonesia, Titi DJ, Stephanie Poetri. Yuk download lagu Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish.

Lirik Lagu Selfish

Baca juga: Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris, Kumpulan Christmas Song O Holy Night hingga White Christmas

Baca juga: Download Lagu Hempaskan Kalia Siska Feat Ska 86, Lirik Lagu Hempaskan

Friday where you at, then I hit you back

Hit you with that come through

Cause I know you want to

Saturday I'm out at the party woah

Didn't think you'd be here

Who's that girl I see here

You're so automatic

Over dramatic

The way I can't let it go

I know that we said that

We'd keep it

All on the low

No-oh

I don't wanna be selfish

Yeah

But I am when it comes to you

I don't wanna be desperate

Yeah

But I am when I can't have you

I don't want to want you as bad as I want you

But I know that you want me too

I don't wanna be selfish

Yeah

But I am when it comes to you