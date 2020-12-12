Chord Gitar Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer The Brothers Four, Lirik Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Green Leaves Of Summer dinyanyikan The Brothers Four.

Termasuk, lirik lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Brothers Four.

[Intro]

Dm D

Dm D



Dm D Dm D

Ooooh oooh ooooh oooh



[Verse 1]

Dm A Dm C

A time to be reaping, a time to be sowing

F Gm E A

The green leaves of summer are calling me home

D Gm C F

T'was so good to be young then in the season of plenty

Dm E Dm A Dm

When the catfish were jumping as high as the sky



[Verse 2]

A Dm C F

A time to be plowing, a time to be planting

Gm E A

A time to be courting a girl of your own

D Gm C F

T'was so good to be young then, to be close to the earth

Dm E Dm A Dm D

And to stand by your wife, at the moment of birth

Dm D

oooh oooh



[Solo]

e B G D A E

[Outro]

D Gm C F

T'was so good to be young then, to be close to the earth

Dm E

Now the green leaves of Summer are calling me home

Dm D Dm D

Ooooh oooh ooooh oooh

