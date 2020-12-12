Chord Gitar Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer The Brothers Four, Lirik Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer The Brothers Four

chord gitar The Green Leaves Of Summer dinyanyikan The Brothers Four

Chord Gitar Lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer The Brothers Four
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord The Green Leaves Of Summer dinyanyikan The Brothers Four, serta lirik lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Green Leaves Of Summer dinyanyikan The Brothers Four.

Termasuk, lirik lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Brothers Four.

[Intro]
Dm D
Dm D

Dm D Dm D
Ooooh oooh ooooh oooh

[Verse 1]
Dm A Dm C
A time to be reaping, a time to be sowing
F Gm E A
The green leaves of summer are calling me home
D Gm C F
T'was so good to be young then in the season of plenty
Dm E Dm A Dm
When the catfish were jumping as high as the sky

[Verse 2]
A Dm C F
A time to be plowing, a time to be planting
Gm E A
A time to be courting a girl of your own
D Gm C F
T'was so good to be young then, to be close to the earth
Dm E Dm A Dm D
And to stand by your wife, at the moment of birth
Dm D
oooh oooh

[Solo]
e B G D A E

[Outro]
D Gm C F
T'was so good to be young then, to be close to the earth
Dm E
Now the green leaves of Summer are calling me home
Dm D Dm D
Ooooh oooh ooooh oooh

Itulah, chord gitar The Green Leaves Of Summer dinyanyikan The Brothers Four, serta lirik lagu The Green Leaves Of Summer dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Brothers Four.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Tribunlampung.co.id
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
