Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Love of My Life Lagu Queen, You Will Remember When This Is Blown Over

[Intro]

D Bm Em A

D Bm G D E

[Verse 1]

A F#m

Love of my life - you've hurt me,

Bm E E7

You've broken my heart and now you leave me.

A A7 D

Love of my life can't you see?