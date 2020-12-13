Download Lagu Natal Jingle Bells Bing Crosby dan Do You Hear What I Hear Whitney Houston

Said the night wind to the little lamb

Do you see what I see

Way up in the sky little lamb

Do you see what I see

A star, a star

Dancing in the night

With a tail as big as a kite

With a tail as big as a kite

Said the little lamb to the Shepard boy

Do you hear what I hear

Ringing through the sky Shepard boy

Do you hear what I hear

A song, a song

High above the trees

With a voice as big as the sea

With a voice as big as the sea

Said the Shepard boy to the mighty king

Do you know what I know

In your palace wall mighty king

Do you know what I know

A child, a child

Shivers in the cold

Let us bring him silver and gold

Let us…