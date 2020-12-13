Breaking News:

Download Lagu Natal Jingle Bells Bing Crosby dan Do You Hear What I Hear Whitney Houston

Lagu natal terpopuler seperti Jingle Bells Bing Crosby dan Do You Hear What I Hear - Whitney Houston.

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Natal Jingle Bells Bing Crosby dan Do You Hear What I Hear Whitney Houston
AFP
Whitney Houston. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download Lagu Natal Terpopuler Berbahasa Inggris. Lagu natal terpopuler seperti Jingle Bells Bing Crosby dan Do You Hear What I Hear - Whitney Houston.

Selain video, kamu juga bisa ikut bernyanyi dengan lirik lagu natal Jingle Bells dan Do You Hear What I Hear

Perayaan Hari Natal segera tiba. Seluruh umat Kristiani akan merayakan kelahiran Sang Juru Selamat.

Selain beribadah dan pergi ke gereja, momen ini juga dimanfaatkan sebagai ajang kumpul keluarga.

Jangan khawatir, lagu natal berbahasa Inggris terpopuler ini juga disertai dengan lirik dan videonya.

Lagu natal dan lirik Jingle Bells - Bing Crosby & The Andrews Sisters

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one horse open sleigh
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way
What fun to ride and sing
In a one horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow
In a one horse open sleigh
O'er the fields we go
Laughing all the way
Bells on bobtail ring
Making spirits bright
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight

Lagu natal dan lirik Do You Hear What I Hear - Whitney Houston

Said the night wind to the little lamb
Do you see what I see
Way up in the sky little lamb
Do you see what I see
A star, a star
Dancing in the night
With a tail as big as a kite
With a tail as big as a kite
Said the little lamb to the Shepard boy
Do you hear what I hear
Ringing through the sky Shepard boy
Do you hear what I hear
A song, a song
High above the trees
With a voice as big as the sea
With a voice as big as the sea
Said the Shepard boy to the mighty king
Do you know what I know
In your palace wall mighty king
Do you know what I know
A child, a child
Shivers in the cold
Let us bring him silver and gold
Let us…

Tags
Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris
Lagu Natal Terpopuler
kumpulan lagu natal
Download Lagu Natal
lagu natal
Jingle Bells Bing Crosby
Do You Hear What I Hear
Whitney Houston
lagu Whitney Houston
Tribunlampung.co.id
Natal 2020
Berita Populer
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Momen Rizieq Shihab dan Polisi Salat Magrib Berjamaah saat Pemeriksaan di Polda Metro, HRS Jadi Imam
Momen Rizieq Shihab dan Polisi Salat Magrib Berjamaah saat Pemeriksaan di Polda Metro, HRS Jadi Imam
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan