Download Lagu Natal Merry Christmas Happy Holidays NSYNC, Its The Best Time of The Year

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC beserta liriknya.

Lirik Lagu Natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas

Happy Holidays

We've been waiting all year for this night

And the snow is glistening on the trees outside

And all the stockings are hung by the fire side

Waitng for Santa to arrive

And all the love will show

'Cause everybody knows

It's Christmastime and

All the kids will see

The gifts under the tree

It's the best time of the year for the family

It's a wonderful feeling

Feel the love in the room

From the floor to the ceiling

It's that time of year

Christmastime is here

And with the blessings from above

God sends you his love

And everybody's okay

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

Happy Holidays

