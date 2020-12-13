Download Lagu Natal Merry Christmas Happy Holidays NSYNC, Its The Best Time of The Year

Lirik Lagu Natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas Happy Holidays We've been waiting all year for this night And the snow is glistening on the trees outside And all the stockings are hung by the fire side Waitng for Santa to arrive And all the love will show 'Cause everybody knows It's Christmastime and All the kids will see The gifts under the tree
It's the best time of the year for the family It's a wonderful feeling Feel the love in the room From the floor to the ceiling It's that time of year Christmastime is here And with the blessings from above God sends you his love And everybody's okay Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays Merry Christmas Merry Christmas Happy Holidays