Download Lagu Natal Merry Christmas Happy Holidays NSYNC, Its The Best Time of The Year

Download lagu natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC beserta liriknya. It's the best time of the year for the family

Pohon Natal 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC beserta liriknya.

Lirik Lagu Natal Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays - NSYNC

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas
Happy Holidays
We've been waiting all year for this night
And the snow is glistening on the trees outside
And all the stockings are hung by the fire side
Waitng for Santa to arrive
And all the love will show
'Cause everybody knows
It's Christmastime and
All the kids will see
The gifts under the tree

It's the best time of the year for the family
It's a wonderful feeling
Feel the love in the room
From the floor to the ceiling
It's that time of year
Christmastime is here
And with the blessings from above
God sends you his love
And everybody's okay
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas
Happy Holidays

Download Lagu Natal Joox 

Download Lagu Natal Spotify 

Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
