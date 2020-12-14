Chord Gitar Lagu Needy Ariana Grande, Lirik Lagu Needy

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

chord gitar Needy - Ariana Grande

[Intro]

F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7

[Verse 1]

F#m7b5

If you take too long to hit me back

E/F

I can't promise you how I’ll react

Cmaj7 C7

But all I can say is at least I'll wait for you

F#m7b5

Lately I've been on a roller coaster

E/F

Tryna get a hold of my emotions

Cmaj7 C7

But all that I know is I need you close

[Pre-Chorus 1]

F#m7b5

And I’ma scream and shout for what I love

E/F

Passionate but I don't give no fucks

Cmaj7

I admit that I'm a lil' messed up

C7

But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up

F#m7b5

I'm obsessive and I love too hard

E/F

Good at overthinking with my heart

Cmaj7 C7

How you even think it got this far, this far?

[Chorus 1]

F#m7b5 E/F

And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)

Cmaj7 C7

I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed

F#m7b5 E/F

(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me

Cmaj7 C7

(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed

[Verse 2]

F#m7b5

Sorry if I'm up and down a lot (yeah)

E/F

Sorry that I think I'm not enough

Cmaj7 C7

And sorry if I say sorry way too much

F#m7b5

You can go ahead and call me selfish (selfish)

E/F

But after all this damage, I can’t help it (help it)

Cmaj7 C7

Or what you can trust ’cause I need your touch

[Pre-Chorus 2]

F#m7b5

And I’ma scream and shout for what I love

E/F

Passionate but I don't give no fucks

Cmaj7

I admit that I'm a lil' messed up

C7

But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up

F#m7b5

I'm obsessive and I love too hard

E/F

Good at overthinking with my heart

Cmaj7 C7

How you even think it got this far, this far?

[Chorus 2]

F#m7b5 E/F

And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)

Cmaj7 C7

I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed

F#m7b5 E/F

(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me

Cmaj7 C7

(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed

[Outro]

F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7

F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7

