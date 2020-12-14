Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Needy Ariana Grande, Lirik Lagu Needy

Simak, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande. Termasuk, lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.

[Intro]
     F#m7b5              E/F                 Cmaj7               C7

 [Verse 1]
F#m7b5
If you take too long to hit me back
E/F
I can't promise you how I’ll react
    Cmaj7            C7
But all I can say is at least I'll wait for you
F#m7b5
Lately I've been on a roller coaster
E/F
Tryna get a hold of my emotions
    Cmaj7              C7
But all that I know is I need you close

[Pre-Chorus 1]
                                  F#m7b5
And I’ma scream and shout for what I love
                      E/F
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
                       Cmaj7
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
                             C7
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
                        F#m7b5
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
                         E/F
Good at overthinking with my heart
                         Cmaj7           C7
How you even think it got this far, this far?

[Chorus 1]
                    F#m7b5                      E/F
And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)
                Cmaj7               C7
I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed
 F#m7b5                  E/F
(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me
 Cmaj7            C7
(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed

[Verse 2]
F#m7b5
Sorry if I'm up and down a lot (yeah)
E/F
Sorry that I think I'm not enough
    Cmaj7      C7
And sorry if I say sorry way too much
F#m7b5
You can go ahead and call me selfish (selfish)
    E/F
But after all this damage, I can’t help it (help it)
   Cmaj7                     C7
Or what you can trust ’cause I need your touch

[Pre-Chorus 2]
                                  F#m7b5
And I’ma scream and shout for what I love
                      E/F
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
                       Cmaj7
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
                             C7
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
                        F#m7b5
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
                         E/F
Good at overthinking with my heart
                         Cmaj7           C7
How you even think it got this far, this far?

[Chorus 2]
                    F#m7b5                      E/F
And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)
                Cmaj7               C7
I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed
 F#m7b5                  E/F
(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me
 Cmaj7            C7
(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed

[Outro]
F#m7b5  E/F  Cmaj7  C7
F#m7b5  E/F  Cmaj7  C7

Itulah, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande, serta lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.

