Chord Gitar Lagu Needy Ariana Grande, Lirik Lagu Needy
Simak, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande. Termasuk, lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.
Simak, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.
[Intro]
F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7
[Verse 1]
F#m7b5
If you take too long to hit me back
E/F
I can't promise you how I’ll react
Cmaj7 C7
But all I can say is at least I'll wait for you
F#m7b5
Lately I've been on a roller coaster
E/F
Tryna get a hold of my emotions
Cmaj7 C7
But all that I know is I need you close
[Pre-Chorus 1]
F#m7b5
And I’ma scream and shout for what I love
E/F
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
Cmaj7
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
C7
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
F#m7b5
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
E/F
Good at overthinking with my heart
Cmaj7 C7
How you even think it got this far, this far?
[Chorus 1]
F#m7b5 E/F
And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)
Cmaj7 C7
I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed
F#m7b5 E/F
(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me
Cmaj7 C7
(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed
[Verse 2]
F#m7b5
Sorry if I'm up and down a lot (yeah)
E/F
Sorry that I think I'm not enough
Cmaj7 C7
And sorry if I say sorry way too much
F#m7b5
You can go ahead and call me selfish (selfish)
E/F
But after all this damage, I can’t help it (help it)
Cmaj7 C7
Or what you can trust ’cause I need your touch
[Pre-Chorus 2]
F#m7b5
And I’ma scream and shout for what I love
E/F
Passionate but I don't give no fucks
Cmaj7
I admit that I'm a lil' messed up
C7
But I can hide it when I'm all dressed up
F#m7b5
I'm obsessive and I love too hard
E/F
Good at overthinking with my heart
Cmaj7 C7
How you even think it got this far, this far?
[Chorus 2]
F#m7b5 E/F
And I can be needy (ooooh), way too damn needy (ooooh)
Cmaj7 C7
I can be needy (ooooh), tell me how good it feels to be needed
F#m7b5 E/F
(Ooooh) I can be needy, (ooooh) so hard to please me
Cmaj7 C7
(Ooooh) I know it feels so good to be needed
[Outro]
F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7
F#m7b5 E/F Cmaj7 C7
Itulah, chord gitar Needy dinyanyikan Ariana Grande, serta lirik lagu Needy dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ariana Grande.
