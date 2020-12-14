Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Spotless Mind Jhene Aiko
Simak, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko. Termasuk, lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Dalan Liyane Hendra Kumbara, Lirik Lagu Dalan Liyane
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Melukis Senja Budi Doremi, Lirik Lagu Budi Doremi
[Verse 1]
C G
Change is inevitable,
C G
Why hold onto what you have to let go of?
C
Like , did i really break your
heart?
G
Was it all my fault?
C
If you don't knock it off,
Em
you know like i know where this was headed.
[Chorus]
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.
[Verse 2]
C
Lani kai was nice,
G
Turquoise seas and ocean breezes.
C
Loving you was nice,
G
But its a new day a new season.
C
Ive been sad inside,
G
and he could see it picked up your pieces.
C Em
We are just alive and alright,
Alright,alright.
[Chorus]
G C
He's a wanderer,
G C
He's a wanderer,baby.
G C
He's a wanderer,
G C
He's a wanderer.
[Verse 3]
C
Started as a love song,
G
24 years in the making.
C
Moving from place to places,
G
Never really settled down.
C
Without a place to come home,
G
I got so used to the changes.
G
Moving from stranger to strangest,
Em
You can face it i am so crazy.
[Chorus]
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.
[Bridge]
C Em
Shame on me for changing.
C
No,shame on you
Em
for staying the same.
C G
Shame on me for changing ,
C
Shame on you for
Em G
Staying the same.
[Chorus]
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.
(Fade out)
Itulah, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko, serta lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.
(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)
chord gitar Spotless Mind
chord Spotless Mind
Spotless Mind chord
chord lagu Spotless Mind
kunci gitar Spotless Mind
lirik lagu Spotless Mind
Tribunlampung.co.id
Kabar Artis
|Chord Gitar Lagu Sempat Memiliki Yovie and Nuno, Lirik Lagu Sempat Memiliki
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kesandung Weton Lek Jono Band, Lirik Lagu Kesandung Weton
|Chord Gitar Lagu Cintaku Suci Nike Ardilla, Lirik Lagu Cintaku Suci
|Chord Gitar Lagu Belum Ada Judul Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Iwan Fals
|Chord Gitar Lagu Kangen Biru Band, Lirik Lagu Kangen