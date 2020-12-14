Chord Gitar Lagu Spotless Mind Jhene Aiko

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko.

chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko.

[Verse 1]



C G

Change is inevitable,

C G

Why hold onto what you have to let go of?

C

Like , did i really break your

heart?

G

Was it all my fault?

C

If you don't knock it off,

Em

you know like i know where this was headed.



[Chorus]



G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer,baby.

G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer.



[Verse 2]

C

Lani kai was nice,

G

Turquoise seas and ocean breezes.

C

Loving you was nice,

G

But its a new day a new season.

C

Ive been sad inside,

G

and he could see it picked up your pieces.

C Em

We are just alive and alright,

Alright,alright.



[Chorus]

G C

He's a wanderer,

G C

He's a wanderer,baby.

G C

He's a wanderer,

G C

He's a wanderer.



[Verse 3]



C

Started as a love song,

G

24 years in the making.

C

Moving from place to places,

G

Never really settled down.

C

Without a place to come home,

G

I got so used to the changes.

G

Moving from stranger to strangest,

Em

You can face it i am so crazy.



[Chorus]



G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer,baby.

G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer.



[Bridge]



C Em

Shame on me for changing.

C

No,shame on you

Em

for staying the same.

C G

Shame on me for changing ,

C

Shame on you for

Em G

Staying the same.



[Chorus]



G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer,baby.

G C

Im a wanderer,

G C

Im a wanderer.



(Fade out)

