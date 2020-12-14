Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Spotless Mind Jhene Aiko

Simak, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko. Termasuk, lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.

Chord Gitar Lagu Spotless Mind Jhene Aiko
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko, serta lirik lagu Spotless Mind. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.

[Verse 1]

C G
Change is inevitable,
C G
Why hold onto what you have to let go of?
C
Like , did i really break your
heart?
G
Was it all my fault?
C
If you don't knock it off,
Em
you know like i know where this was headed.

[Chorus]

G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.

[Verse 2]

C
Lani kai was nice,
G
Turquoise seas and ocean breezes.
C
Loving you was nice,
G
But its a new day a new season.
C
Ive been sad inside,
G
and he could see it picked up your pieces.
C Em
We are just alive and alright,
Alright,alright.

[Chorus]
G C
He's a wanderer,
G C
He's a wanderer,baby.
G C
He's a wanderer,
G C
He's a wanderer.

[Verse 3]

C
Started as a love song,
G
24 years in the making.
C
Moving from place to places,
G
Never really settled down.
C
Without a place to come home,
G
I got so used to the changes.
G
Moving from stranger to strangest,
Em
You can face it i am so crazy.

[Chorus]

G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.

[Bridge]

C Em
Shame on me for changing.
C
No,shame on you
Em
for staying the same.
C G
Shame on me for changing ,
C
Shame on you for
Em G
Staying the same.

[Chorus]

G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer,baby.
G C
Im a wanderer,
G C
Im a wanderer.

(Fade out)

Itulah, chord gitar Spotless Mind dinyanyikan Jhene Aiko, serta lirik lagu Spotless Mind dalam kunci gitar atau chord Jhene Aiko.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
