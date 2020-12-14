Chord Gitar Lagu Yellow Submarine The Beatles, Lirik Lagu Yellow Submarine

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Yellow Submarine dinyanyikan The Beatles.

[Verse 1]



(G) D C G

In the town where I was born

Em Am C D

Lived a man who sailed to sea

G D C G

And he told us of his life

Em Am C D

In the land of submarines



G D C G

So we sailed up to the sun

Em Am C D

Till we found the sea of green

G D C G

And we lived beneath the waves

Em Am C D

In our yellow submarine



[Chorus]



G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine



[Verse 2]



G D C G

And our friends are all on board

Em Am C D

Many more of them live next door

G D C G

And the band begins to play



[Brass]

G



[Chorus]



G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine



[Instrumental] (Verse chords)



G D C G Em Am C D

G D C G Em Am C D



[Verse 3]



G D C G

As we live a life of ease (a life of ease)

Em Am C D

Everyone of us (every one of us) has all we need (has all we need)

G D C G

Sky of blue (sky of blue) and sea of green (sea of green)

Em Am C D

In our yellow (in our yellow) submarine (submarine - aha! )



[Chorus]



G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine



G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

G D

We all live in a yellow submarine

D G

Yellow submarine, yellow submarine



(fade out)

