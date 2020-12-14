Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Yellow Submarine The Beatles, Lirik Lagu Yellow Submarine

Simak, chord gitar Yellow Submarine dinyanyikan The Beatles. Termasuk, lirik lagu Yellow Submarine dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Beatles.

Chord Yellow Submarine dinyanyikan The Beatles, serta lirik lagu Yellow Submarine. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Yellow Submarine dinyanyikan The Beatles.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Yellow Submarine dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Beatles.

[Verse 1]

(G) D C G
In the town where I was born
Em Am C D
Lived a man who sailed to sea
G D C G
And he told us of his life
Em Am C D
In the land of submarines

G D C G
So we sailed up to the sun
Em Am C D
Till we found the sea of green
G D C G
And we lived beneath the waves
Em Am C D
In our yellow submarine

[Chorus]

G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

[Verse 2]

G D C G
And our friends are all on board
Em Am C D
Many more of them live next door
G D C G
And the band begins to play

[Brass]
G

[Chorus]

G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

[Instrumental] (Verse chords)

G D C G Em Am C D
G D C G Em Am C D

[Verse 3]

G D C G
As we live a life of ease (a life of ease)
Em Am C D
Everyone of us (every one of us) has all we need (has all we need)
G D C G
Sky of blue (sky of blue) and sea of green (sea of green)
Em Am C D
In our yellow (in our yellow) submarine (submarine - aha! )

[Chorus]

G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine
G D
We all live in a yellow submarine
D G
Yellow submarine, yellow submarine

(fade out)

Itulah, chord gitar Yellow Submarine dinyanyikan The Beatles, serta lirik lagu Yellow Submarine dalam kunci gitar atau chord The Beatles.

(Tribunlampung.co.id/Tama Yudha Wiguna)

