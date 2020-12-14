Lagu Natal
Download Lagu Natal O Holy Night Mariah Carey dan Lirik Lagu O Holy Night, A Thrill of Hope
Download lagu natal O Holy Night - Mariah Carey dan Lirik O Holy Night - Mariah Carey
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal O Holy Night - Mariah Carey, download video lagu natal menyambut kelahiran Yesus Kristus.
Download lagu natal christmas song lawas O Holy Night - Mariah Carey untuk 25 Desember 2020 dan Tahun Baru 2021.
Kumpulan lagu natal paling bagus sepanjang masa selalu dicari netizen. Lagu-lagu natal yang tak lekang oleh waktu hingga christmas song untuk momen paling dinanti bagi umat Kristiani.
Video lagu natal christmas song apa yang paling berkesan dan membekas di hatimu?
Lagu Natal O Holy Night - Mariah Carey
Lirik O Holy Night - Mariah Carey:
Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining
It is the night of our dear Savior's birth
Long lay the world in sin and error, pining
Till He appeared and the soul felt it's worth
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'
Fall on your knees, oh, hear the Angels' voices
Oh, night divine, oh, night when Christ was born
Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'
Fall on your knees, oh, hear, hear the Angels' voices
Oh, night divine, yeah, oh, night when Christ was born
Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine
Oh, night divine
Oh, night divine
Oh, night divine
