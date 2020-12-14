Download Lagu Natal O Holy Night Mariah Carey dan Lirik Lagu O Holy Night, A Thrill of Hope

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal O Holy Night - Mariah Carey, download video lagu natal menyambut kelahiran Yesus Kristus.

Download lagu natal christmas song lawas O Holy Night - Mariah Carey untuk 25 Desember 2020 dan Tahun Baru 2021.

Kumpulan lagu natal paling bagus sepanjang masa selalu dicari netizen. Lagu-lagu natal yang tak lekang oleh waktu hingga christmas song untuk momen paling dinanti bagi umat Kristiani.

Video lagu natal christmas song apa yang paling berkesan dan membekas di hatimu?

Lagu Natal O Holy Night - Mariah Carey

Lirik O Holy Night - Mariah Carey:

Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of our dear Savior's birth

Long lay the world in sin and error, pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt it's worth

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'

Fall on your knees, oh, hear the Angels' voices

Oh, night divine, oh, night when Christ was born

Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'

Fall on your knees, oh, hear, hear the Angels' voices

Oh, night divine, yeah, oh, night when Christ was born

Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine

Oh, night divine

Oh, night divine

Oh, night divine