Breaking News:

Lagu Natal

Download Lagu Natal Pentatonix dan Lirik Lagu O Come All Ye Faithful

Download lagu natal dan Lirik Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan oleh Pentatonix

zoom-inlihat foto Download Lagu Natal Pentatonix dan Lirik Lagu O Come All Ye Faithful
lowes.com
Download lagu natal dan Lirik Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan oleh Pentatonix 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal, download video lagu natal menyambut kelahiran Yesus Kristus.

Download kumpulan christmas song lawas dan video christmas song terbaru untuk 25 Desember 2020 dan Tahun Baru 2021.

Kumpulan lagu natal paling bagus sepanjang masa selalu dicari netizen.

Lagu-lagu natal yang tak lekang oleh waktu hingga christmas song untuk momen paling dinanti bagi umat Kristiani.

Video lagu natal christmas song apa yang paling berkesan dan membekas di hatimu?

 Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan Pentatonix

Lirik Lagu Natal 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
God of God
Light of Light
Lo! He abhors not the Virgin's womb
Very God
Begotten, not created
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
See how the shepherds
Summoned to His cradle
Leaving their flocks, draw nigh to gaze!
We, too, will thither
Bend our hearts' oblations
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Lo, star-led chieftains
Magi, Christ adoring
Offer Him incense, gold and myrrh
We to the Christ-child
Bring our hearts' oblations
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Child, for us sinners
Poor and in the manger
Fain we embrace Thee with love and awe
Who would not love Thee
Loving us so dearly?
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Sing, choirs of angels
Sing in exultation
O sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!
"Glory to God,
In the highest!"
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Yea, Lord, we greet Thee
Born this happy morning
Jesus, to Thee be all glory given
Word of the Father
Now in flesh appearing!
O come, all ye faithful
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!

Cara Download lagu MP3 via Desktop

Aktifkan Download di sebelah kanan playlist mana pun. Kamu juga bisa mengaktifkannya untuk semua Lagu di Koleksi Kamu.

Catatan: Album atau podcast tidak bisa didownload di aplikasi desktop.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
Download Lagu Natal
Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris
Lagu Pentatonix
Lirik Lagu O Come All Ye Faithful
Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful
O Come All Ye Faithful Pentatonix
Natal 2020
See how the shepherds
Sing choirs of angels
Berita Terkait :#Lagu Natal
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gadis di Binjai Gantung Diri karena Gagal Nikah, Sempat Update Status: Jangan Selfie Bersama Mayatku
Gadis di Binjai Gantung Diri karena Gagal Nikah, Sempat Update Status: Jangan Selfie Bersama Mayatku
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan