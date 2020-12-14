Lagu Natal
Download Lagu Natal Pentatonix dan Lirik Lagu O Come All Ye Faithful
Download lagu natal dan Lirik Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan oleh Pentatonix
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Download lagu natal, download video lagu natal menyambut kelahiran Yesus Kristus.
Download kumpulan christmas song lawas dan video christmas song terbaru untuk 25 Desember 2020 dan Tahun Baru 2021.
Kumpulan lagu natal paling bagus sepanjang masa selalu dicari netizen.
Lagu-lagu natal yang tak lekang oleh waktu hingga christmas song untuk momen paling dinanti bagi umat Kristiani.
Video lagu natal christmas song apa yang paling berkesan dan membekas di hatimu?
Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan Pentatonix
Lirik Lagu Natal 'O Come All Ye Faithful'
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Light of Light
Lo! He abhors not the Virgin's womb
Very God
Begotten, not created
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Summoned to His cradle
Leaving their flocks, draw nigh to gaze!
We, too, will thither
Bend our hearts' oblations
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Magi, Christ adoring
Offer Him incense, gold and myrrh
We to the Christ-child
Bring our hearts' oblations
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Poor and in the manger
Fain we embrace Thee with love and awe
Who would not love Thee
Loving us so dearly?
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Sing in exultation
O sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!
"Glory to God,
In the highest!"
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Born this happy morning
Jesus, to Thee be all glory given
Word of the Father
Now in flesh appearing!
Joyful and triumphant
O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!
Come and behold Him
Born the King of Angels!
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
O come let us adore Him
Christ the Lord!
Cara Download lagu MP3 via Desktop
Aktifkan Download di sebelah kanan playlist mana pun. Kamu juga bisa mengaktifkannya untuk semua Lagu di Koleksi Kamu.
Catatan: Album atau podcast tidak bisa didownload di aplikasi desktop.
See how the shepherds
Sing choirs of angels
