Download Lagu Natal Pentatonix dan Lirik Lagu O Come All Ye Faithful

Lagu Natal O Come All Ye Faithful dinyanyikan Pentatonix

Lirik Lagu Natal 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

God of God

Light of Light

Lo! He abhors not the Virgin's womb

Very God

Begotten, not created

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

See how the shepherds

Summoned to His cradle

Leaving their flocks, draw nigh to gaze!

We, too, will thither

Bend our hearts' oblations

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

Lo, star-led chieftains

Magi, Christ adoring

Offer Him incense, gold and myrrh

We to the Christ-child

Bring our hearts' oblations

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

Child, for us sinners

Poor and in the manger

Fain we embrace Thee with love and awe

Who would not love Thee

Loving us so dearly?

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

Sing, choirs of angels

Sing in exultation

O sing, all ye citizens of heaven above!

"Glory to God,

In the highest!"

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

Yea, Lord, we greet Thee

Born this happy morning

Jesus, to Thee be all glory given

Word of the Father

Now in flesh appearing!

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem!

Come and behold Him

Born the King of Angels!

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him

Christ the Lord!

