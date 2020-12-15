Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Intro : Em D A Bm

mmm..

Em

friday, where you at?

D

then I hit you back

A

hit you with that come through

Bm

cause I know you want to

Em D

saturday I'm out, at the party wo

A

didn't think you'd be here

Bm

who's that girl I see here?

Em D

you're so automatic over dramatic

A Bm

away can't let it go

Em D

I know that we say we'd keep

A Bm

it all on the low, no

Reff :

Em D

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

A Bm

but I am when it comes to you

Em D

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

A Bm

but I am when I can't have you

Em

I don't wanna watch you pass

D

by as I want you

A Bm

but I know that you want me too

Em D

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

A Bm

but I am when it comes to you

Em D

sunday in bed, all up in my head

A

why you even in there?

Bm

really thought I didn't care

Em

and I've been tryna catch the fire

D

but to lose my mind

A

'cause the way to get there

Bm

feels like we're together

Em D

you're so automatic over dramatic

A Bm

away can't let it go

Em D

I know that we say we'd keep

A Bm

it all on the low, no

Reff :

Em D

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

A Bm

but I am when it comes to you

Em D

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

A Bm

but I am when I can't have you

Em

I don't wanna watch you pass

D

by as I want you

A Bm

but I know that you want me too

Em D

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

A Bm

but I am when it comes to you