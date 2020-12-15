Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish
Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri. Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.
Intro : Em D A Bm
mmm..
Em
friday, where you at?
D
then I hit you back
A
hit you with that come through
Bm
cause I know you want to
Em D
saturday I'm out, at the party wo
A
didn't think you'd be here
Bm
who's that girl I see here?
Em D
you're so automatic over dramatic
A Bm
away can't let it go
Em D
I know that we say we'd keep
A Bm
it all on the low, no
Reff :
Em D
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
A Bm
but I am when it comes to you
Em D
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
A Bm
but I am when I can't have you
Em
I don't wanna watch you pass
D
by as I want you
A Bm
but I know that you want me too
Em D
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
A Bm
but I am when it comes to you
Em D
sunday in bed, all up in my head
A
why you even in there?
Bm
really thought I didn't care
Em
and I've been tryna catch the fire
D
but to lose my mind
A
'cause the way to get there
Bm
feels like we're together
Em D
you're so automatic over dramatic
A Bm
away can't let it go
Em D
I know that we say we'd keep
A Bm
it all on the low, no
Reff :
Em D
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
A Bm
but I am when it comes to you
Em D
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
A Bm
but I am when I can't have you
Em
I don't wanna watch you pass
D
by as I want you
A Bm
but I know that you want me too
Em D
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
A Bm
but I am when it comes to you
