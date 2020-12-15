Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish

Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri. Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.

Ilustrasi. Chord Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.

Intro : Em D A Bm
            mmm..

Em
friday, where you at?
D
then I hit you back
                  A
hit you with that come through
        Bm
cause I know you want to

Em                D
saturday I'm out, at the party wo
                   A
didn't think you'd be here
           Bm
who's that girl I see here?

       Em            D
you're so automatic over dramatic
 A             Bm
away can't let it go
  Em               D
I know that we say we'd keep
              A    Bm
it all on the low, no

Reff :
                 Em      D
 I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       A                Bm
 but I am when it comes to you
                 Em         D
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
       A               Bm
 but I am when I can't have you
               Em
 I don't wanna watch you pass
    D
 by as I want you
       A                  Bm
 but I know that you want me too
                 Em       D
 I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       A                Bm
 but I am when it comes to you

Em             D
sunday in bed, all up in my head
             A
why you even in there?
       Bm
really thought I didn't care
              Em
and I've been tryna catch the fire
D
but to lose my mind
                  A
'cause the way to get there
           Bm
feels like we're together

        Em            D
you're so automatic over dramatic
 A             Bm
away can't let it go
  Em               D
I know that we say we'd keep
              A    Bm
it all on the low, no

Reff :
                 Em      D
 I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       A                Bm
 but I am when it comes to you
                 Em         D
 I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
       A               Bm
 but I am when I can't have you
               Em
 I don't wanna watch you pass
    D
 by as I want you
       A                  Bm
 but I know that you want me too
                 Em       D
 I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       A                Bm
 but I am when it comes to you

