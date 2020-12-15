Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Shape of You Ed Sheeran dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You
chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran serta lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.
Serta, lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Awas Jatuh Cinta Armada, Lirik Lagu Awas Jatuh Cinta
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki ST12, Lirik Lagu ST12
[Intro]
C#m F#m A B
C#m F#m A B
[Verse 1]
C#m F#m
The club isn't the best place to find a lover
A B
So the bar is where I go
C#m F#m
Me and my friends at the table doing shots
A B
Drinking fast and then we talk slow
C#m F#m
Come over and start up a conversation with just me
A B
And trust me I'll give it a chance now
C#m F#m
Took my hand, stop, put Van the man on the jukebox
A B
And then we start to dance, and now I'm singing like
[Pre-Chorus]
C#m F#m
Girl, you know I want your love
A B C#m
Your love was handmade for somebody like me
F#m
Come on now, follow my lead
A B
I may be crazy, don't mind me, say
C#m F#m
Boy, let's not talk too much
A B C#m
Grab on my waist and put that body on me
F#m
Come on now, follow my lead
A
Come—come on now, follow my lead
[Chorus]
Chord Gitar Shape of You
chord lagu Shape of You
Chord Shape of You
Shape of You chord
kunci gitar Shape of You
lirik lagu Shape of You
Shape of You
chord gitar Ed Sheeran
chord Ed Sheeran
ed sheeran
chord gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
kunci gitar
love with the shape of you
We push and pull
like a magnet do
Although my heart is
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Ditinggal Pas Sayang-sayange Nella Kharisma, Lirik Lagu Nella Kharisma
|Chord Gitar Lagu Terbang Bersamaku Kangen Band, Lirik Lagu Terbang Bersamaku
|Chord Gitar Lagu Anak Zaman Iwan Fals, Lirik Lagu Anak Zaman
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bicara The Overtunes ft Monita, Lirik Lagu Bicara
|Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish