Chord Gitar Lagu Shape of You Ed Sheeran dan Lirik Lagu Shape of You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Shape of You dinyanyikan Ed Sheeran.

Serta, lirik lagu Shape of You dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ed Sheeran.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Awas Jatuh Cinta Armada, Lirik Lagu Awas Jatuh Cinta

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki ST12, Lirik Lagu ST12

[Intro]

C#m F#m A B

C#m F#m A B

[Verse 1]

C#m F#m

The club isn't the best place to find a lover

A B

So the bar is where I go

C#m F#m

Me and my friends at the table doing shots

A B

Drinking fast and then we talk slow

C#m F#m

Come over and start up a conversation with just me

A B

And trust me I'll give it a chance now

C#m F#m

Took my hand, stop, put Van the man on the jukebox

A B

And then we start to dance, and now I'm singing like

[Pre-Chorus]

C#m F#m

Girl, you know I want your love

A B C#m

Your love was handmade for somebody like me

F#m

Come on now, follow my lead

A B

I may be crazy, don't mind me, say

C#m F#m

Boy, let's not talk too much

A B C#m

Grab on my waist and put that body on me

F#m

Come on now, follow my lead

A

Come—come on now, follow my lead

[Chorus]