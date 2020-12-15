Chord Gitar Lagu The Wire Haim, Lirik Lagu The Wire

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Wire dinyanyikan Haim.

Termasuk, lirik lagu The Wire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Haim.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

(Intro) D

D

You know I'm bad at communication, it's the hardest thing for me to do

And it's said, it's the most important part that relationships will go through

A G

And I'd give it all away just so I could say that

D

I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be okay OK anyway

D

You know there's no rhyme or reason for the way you turned out to be

I didn't go and try to change your mind, not intentionally

A G

I know it's hard to hear me say it but I can't bear to stay and

D

I just know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway

D A

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh

G D

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

G D

It felt right, it felt right, oh

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

G D

It felt right, it felt right, oh

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

D

Does your imagination try to make you what you wanted to be

Because I'm sorry I do what I did, but it came naturally

A G

So I gave it all away just so I could say that

D

Well I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway

D

Well I try to keep myself together, after all the opportunities

I try to stay true to you and try to do what you wanted for me

A G

And I'd give it all away just to hear you say that

D

Well I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway

D A

Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh

G D

But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

G D

It felt right, it felt right, oh

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

G D

It felt right, it felt right, oh

Bm A

But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire

G , D , Bm , A