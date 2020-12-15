Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu The Wire Haim, Lirik Lagu The Wire
Simak, chord gitar The Wire dinyanyikan Haim. Termasuk, lirik lagu The Wire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Haim.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar The Wire dinyanyikan Haim.
Termasuk, lirik lagu The Wire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Haim.
(Intro) D
D
You know I'm bad at communication, it's the hardest thing for me to do
And it's said, it's the most important part that relationships will go through
A G
And I'd give it all away just so I could say that
D
I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be okay OK anyway
D
You know there's no rhyme or reason for the way you turned out to be
I didn't go and try to change your mind, not intentionally
A G
I know it's hard to hear me say it but I can't bear to stay and
D
I just know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway
D A
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh
G D
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
G D
It felt right, it felt right, oh
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
G D
It felt right, it felt right, oh
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
D
Does your imagination try to make you what you wanted to be
Because I'm sorry I do what I did, but it came naturally
A G
So I gave it all away just so I could say that
D
Well I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway
D
Well I try to keep myself together, after all the opportunities
I try to stay true to you and try to do what you wanted for me
A G
And I'd give it all away just to hear you say that
D
Well I know I know I know I know that you're gonna be OK anyway
D A
Always keep your heart locked tight, don't let your mind retire, oh
G D
But I just couldn't take it, I tried hard not to fake it
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
G D
It felt right, it felt right, oh
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
G D
It felt right, it felt right, oh
Bm A
But I fumbled and when I came down to the wire
G , D , Bm , A
