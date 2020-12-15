Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You
Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Lirik Lagu Natal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree.
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas
Is you, you yeah.
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree.
I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day.
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You baby.
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
And I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe.
I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click.
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Baby all I want for Christmas is you,
You Baby.
Download Lagu Natal Bahasa Inggris
Download Lagu Natal
Natal 2020 dan Tahun Baru 2021
Natal 2020
Download All I Want For Christmas Is You
Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You
Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You
Tribunlampung.co.id
|PDI Perjuangan Rombak Pengurus DPC PDI Pesawaran, 6 Pengurus Dicopot
|Cynthia Lamusu Bagikan Momen Bahagia Pertemuan Anaknya dengan Elsa dan Andin
|Putri Marino, Istri Chicco Jerikho Tantang Bastian Steel Bertemu
|Diminta Pendukung FPI Untuk Membantu Habib Rizieq, Ini Jawaban Pengacara Hotman Paris Hutapea
|Pelaku Pencabulan 3 Siswi SD di Lampung Tengah Mengaku Tak Bisa Tahan Hasrat