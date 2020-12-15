Breaking News:

Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You 

Lirik Lagu Natal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree.

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas
Is you, you yeah.

I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
And I don't care about the presents
Underneath the Christmas tree.

I don't need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy
With a toy on Christmas Day.

I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You baby.

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow
And I'm just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe.

I won't make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click.

'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Baby all I want for Christmas is you,
You Baby.

