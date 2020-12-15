Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan Lirik Lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You

Download Lagu Natal All I Want For Christmas Is You dan lirik lagu All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Lirik Lagu Natal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree.

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas

Is you, you yeah.

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

And I don't care about the presents

Underneath the Christmas tree.

I don't need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy

With a toy on Christmas Day.

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You baby.

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow

And I'm just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe.

I won't make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click.

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Baby all I want for Christmas is you,

You Baby.