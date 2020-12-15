Download Lagu Natal Christmas Tree Lady Gaga dan Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree

Breaking News:

Lirik Christmas Tree - Lady Gaga

Ra pa pam pam, ra pa pam pam
Ra pa pam pam, ra pa pam pam
Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala
Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala
The only place you wanna be
Is underneath my Christmas tree
The only place you wanna be
Is underneath my Christmas tree
Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala
Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala
Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe
Yes, everybody knows
We will take off our clothes
Yes, if you want us to we will
You, oh ,oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Oh, oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Light you up, put you on top, let's falalalala (let's go)
Light you up, put you on top, let's falalalala (let's go)
Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe
Yes everybody knows
We will take off our clothes
Yes, if you want us to we will
You, oh ,oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Oh, oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Here, here, here
The best time of the year
Take off my stocking's we're
I'm spreading Christmas cheer
Yes, if you want us to we will
You, oh, oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Oh, oh, a Christmas
My Christmas tree is delicious
Space cowboy, Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga, there she goes
Space cowboy, Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga
Here we go
Cherry, cherry, boom, boom

Download Christmas Tree Lady Gaga Spotify

Download Christmas Tree Lady Gaga Joox

