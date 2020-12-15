Download Lagu Natal Christmas Tree - Lady Gaga dan lirik lagu Christmas Tree

Lirik Christmas Tree - Lady Gaga

Ra pa pam pam, ra pa pam pam

Ra pa pam pam, ra pa pam pam

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala

The only place you wanna be

Is underneath my Christmas tree

The only place you wanna be

Is underneath my Christmas tree

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala

Light me up put me on top, let's falalalalalalala

Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe

Yes, everybody knows

We will take off our clothes

Yes, if you want us to we will

You, oh ,oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Oh, oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Light you up, put you on top, let's falalalala (let's go)

Light you up, put you on top, let's falalalala (let's go)

Ho ho ho, under the mistletoe

Yes everybody knows

We will take off our clothes

Yes, if you want us to we will

You, oh ,oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Oh, oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Here, here, here

The best time of the year

Take off my stocking's we're

I'm spreading Christmas cheer

Yes, if you want us to we will

You, oh, oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Oh, oh, a Christmas

My Christmas tree is delicious

Space cowboy, Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga, there she goes

Space cowboy, Lady Gaga, Lady Gaga

Here we go

Cherry, cherry, boom, boom

