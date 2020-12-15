Download Lagu Willow Taylor Swift, Lirik Lagu Willow

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID – Lagu Willow adalah satu di antara lagu terbaru Taylor Swift dalam album kesembilannya bertajuk Evermore, yuk download lagu Willow dinyanyikan Taylor Swift, serta lirik lagu Willow.

Lirik Lagu Willow

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Album Maher Zain, Streaming MP3 19 Lagu Religi Maher Zain

Baca juga: Download Lagu MP3 Janji Suci Yovie and Nuno, Streaming MP3 Janji Suci

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if you wasn't an open shut case

I never would have known from the look on your face

Lost and your coming like a priceless wine

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that's my man

[Verse 2]

Life was allure when they bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin' in

Cause if you own a mythical thing

Like you own a trophy or a champion ring

But there was on prize I cheat to win

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that's my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that's my man

[Verse 3]

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

You cut me out time and time again

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

I come back stronger than a 90's trend

We pull the signal, we don't need you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open shut case

I guess I should have known from the look on your face

Every switch and bit was an work of art

[Chorus]

I know that you say the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that's my man

I know that my train can take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Make my plans, that's my man