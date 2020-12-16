Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Better Days OneRepublic dan Lirik Lagu OneRepublic
chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic, serta lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Verse 1]
Dm
Waking up in California
Bb F
But these clouds they won't go away
Dm
Every day is like another storm, yeah
Bb F
I'm just tryin' not to go insane
Dm
Yeah, in the city shinin' so bright
Bb F
So many dark nights, so many dark days
Dm
But every time I feel the paranoia
Bb F
I close my eyes and I pray
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Terakhir Sufian Suhaimi dan Lirik Lagu Terakhir
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Verse 2]
Dm
Been wakin' up to a new year
Bb F
Got the past a million miles away
Dm
I’m waking up with a new fear
Bb F
But I know it’ll wash away
Dm
Whatever you do don’t worry bout me
Bb F
I’m thinking bout you, don’t worry bout us
Dm
'Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah
Bb F
And time will tell you it does
[Chorus]
Dm Bb F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm Bb F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Bridge]
Dm Bb F
Better days (Better days)
Dm Bb F
Better days (Better days)
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm Bb F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
[Outro]
Dm Bb F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
Dm N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days
Itulah, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic, serta lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.
(tribunlampung.co.id)