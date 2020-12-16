Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Better Days OneRepublic dan Lirik Lagu OneRepublic

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Better Days OneRepublic dan Lirik Lagu OneRepublic
OneRepublic
Ilustrasi. Chord lagu Better Days Onerepublic 

[Chorus]
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
       Dm                     Bb         F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
       Dm                       Bb       F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

[Verse 1]
       Dm
Waking up in California
          Bb                  F
But these clouds they won't go away
      Dm
Every day is like another storm, yeah
         Bb                 F
I'm just tryin' not to go insane
             Dm
Yeah, in the city shinin' so bright
             Bb                   F
So many dark nights, so many dark days
                Dm
But every time I feel the paranoia
      Bb                 F
I close my eyes and I pray

[Chorus]
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
       Dm                     Bb         F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
       Dm                       N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

[Verse 2]
            Dm
Been wakin' up to a new year
        Bb                   F
Got the past a million miles away
           Dm
I’m waking up with a new fear
       Bb              F
But I know it’ll wash away
             Dm
Whatever you do don’t worry bout me
                   Bb                     F
I’m thinking bout you, don’t worry bout us
              Dm
'Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah
    Bb                    F
And time will tell you it does

[Chorus]
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Dm                         Bb       F
Oh, that sunshine bout' to come my way
       Dm                     Bb         F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
       Dm                       Bb       F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

[Bridge]
       Dm    Bb       F
Better days (Better days)
       Dm    Bb       F
Better days (Better days)
       Dm                      Bb       F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
       Dm                         Bb     F
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

[Outro]
       Dm                      Bb           F
May we never ever shed another tear for today
       Dm                       N.C.
Cause' oh I know that there'll be better days

Itulah, chord gitar Better Days dinyanyikan OneRepublic, serta lirik lagu Better Days dalam kunci gitar atau chord OneRepublic.

