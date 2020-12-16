Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Fools Good One Direction, Lirik Lagu One Direction

chord gitar Fools Gold dinyanyikan One Direction. Termasuk, lirik lagu Fools Gold dalam kunci gitar

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Fools Good One Direction, Lirik Lagu One Direction
Getty Images/AFP/Kevin Winter
Ilustrasi. Chord Fools Gold dinyanyikan One Direction, serta lirik lagu Fools Gold . 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini chord gitar Fools Gold dinyanyikan One Direction.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Fools Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Direction.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Terakhir Sufian Suhaimi dan Lirik Lagu Terakhir

Intro - D

D
I'm like a crow on a wire
G D
You're the shining distraction that makes me fly, ohohoh

I'm like a boat on the water
G
You're the rays on the waves that calm my mind
D
Oh every time
F#m G D A
And I know in my heart you're not a constant star

G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met
Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D....
Fool's gold

D
I'm the first to admit that I'm reckless
G D
I get lost in your beauty and I can't see two feet in front of me
F#m G D A
And I know in my heart, you're just a moving part

G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met
Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D....
Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh

A* G*
Yeah I know that your loves not real
D* A*
That's not the way it feels
D* A (building up)
That's not the way it feels
G D
And yeah I've let you use me from the day that we first met

Bm G
But I'm not done yet
D
Falling for you
A
Fo-ol's gold
G D
And I knew that you'd turn it on for everyone you met
Bm G D
But I don't regret falling for your
A D.... D* D (slowly picking)
Fool's gold ohoh oh ohoh, ohoh oh ohoh

Itulah, chord gitar Fools Gold dinyanyikan One Direction, serta lirik lagu Fools Gold dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Direction.

(Tribunlampung.co.id)

Tags
chord gitar Fools Gold
chord Fools Gold
Fools Gold chord
Fools Gold
kunci gitar Fools Gold
One Direction
chord One Direction
One Direction chord
chord lagu
kunci gitar
chord dan lirik
chord
Im the first to admit that Im reckless
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Editor: wakos reza gautama
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Gadis di Sumsel Hamil 2 Kali hingga Melahirkan karena Diperkosa Ayah Kandung, sang Ibu Malah Aniaya
Gadis di Sumsel Hamil 2 Kali hingga Melahirkan karena Diperkosa Ayah Kandung, sang Ibu Malah Aniaya
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan