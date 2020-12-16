Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Verse 1]

F C

Friday where you at? Then I hit you back

G Am

I'll hit you with that come through cause I know you want to

F C

Saturday I'm out, where the part you out?

G

Didn't think you'd be here

Am

Who's that girl I see here?

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

You're so problematic

C G Am

Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go

Dm C G

I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

Am

No-oh



[Chorus]

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Dm C

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

G Am

But I am when I can't have you

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

[Verse 2]

F C

Sunday I'm in bed, all up in my head

G Am

Why you even in there?

G Am

Really thought I didn't care

F C

And I’ve been trying to catch a vibe

G Am

'Cause when we’re together feels like we’re together

[Pre-Chorus]

Dm

You're so problematic

C G Am

Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go

Dm

I can't let it go

C G Am

I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

[Chorus]

Dm C

No, I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Dm C

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

G Am

But I am when I can't have you

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

[Hook]

Dm C

But I am, but I am, but I am

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Dm C

But I am, but I am, but I am

G Am

But I am when I can't have you

[Chorus]

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

Dm C

(But I am, but I am, but I am)

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

[Bridge]

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

Dm C

(But I am, but I am, but I am)

Dm C

I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

[Chorus]

Dm C

I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you

G Am

But I know that you want me too

Dm C

I don't wanna be selfish, yeah

G Am

But I am when it comes to you

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Selfish - Stephanie Poetri, I don't wanna be selfish

Itulah, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)