Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish

Chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish
youtube.com
Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.

[Verse 1]
F                               C
Friday where you at? Then I hit you back
                               G                                               Am
I'll hit you with that come through cause I know you want to
F                          C
Saturday I'm out, where the part you out?
                            G
Didn't think you'd be here
                          Am
Who's that girl I see here?

[Pre-Chorus]
          Dm
You're so problematic
C                          G                         Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
Dm                                 C                         G
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low
Am
No-oh

 
[Chorus]
                          Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                              Am
But I am when it comes to you
                         Dm               C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when I can't have you
                        Dm                           C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                  Am
But I know that you want me too
                           Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when it comes to you

[Verse 2]
F                             C
Sunday I'm in bed, all up in my head
                      G  Am
Why you even in there?
                       G         Am
Really thought I didn't care
                      F                          C
And I’ve been trying to catch a vibe
                              G                                    Am
'Cause when we’re together feels like we’re together

[Pre-Chorus]
            Dm
You're so problematic
C                           G                       Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
   Dm
I can't let it go
    C                                G                        Am
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low

[Chorus]
                                Dm        C
No, I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
        G                                Am
But I am when it comes to you
                          Dm              C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
        G                               Am
But I am when I can't have you
                       Dm                                    C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                    Am
But I know that you want me too
                          Dm        C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       G                                Am
But I am when it comes to you

[Hook]
Dm                   C
But I am, but I am, but I am
        G                               Am
But I am when it comes to you
Dm                  C
But I am, but I am, but I am
        G                               Am
But I am when I can't have you

[Chorus]
                        Dm                                   C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                   Am
But I know that you want me too
                         Dm           C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
Dm                    C
(But I am, but I am, but I am)
        G                               Am
But I am when it comes to you

[Bridge]
                           Dm      C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
Dm                   C
(But I am, but I am, but I am)
Dm                       C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah

[Chorus]
                        Dm                                    C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
        G                                   Am
But I know that you want me too
                          Dm          C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
       G                                Am
But I am when it comes to you

Artikel ini telah tayang di Tribunsolo.com dengan judul Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Selfish - Stephanie Poetri, I don't wanna be selfish

Itulah, chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: taryono
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
