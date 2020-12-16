Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish
Chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri, serta lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.
chord gitar Selfish dinyanyikan Stephanie Poetri.
lirik lagu Selfish dalam kunci gitar atau chord Stephanie Poetri.
[Verse 1]
F C
Friday where you at? Then I hit you back
G Am
I'll hit you with that come through cause I know you want to
F C
Saturday I'm out, where the part you out?
G
Didn't think you'd be here
Am
Who's that girl I see here?
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
You're so problematic
C G Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
Dm C G
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low
Am
No-oh
[Chorus]
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
Dm C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
G Am
But I am when I can't have you
Dm C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
G Am
But I know that you want me too
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
[Verse 2]
F C
Sunday I'm in bed, all up in my head
G Am
Why you even in there?
G Am
Really thought I didn't care
F C
And I’ve been trying to catch a vibe
G Am
'Cause when we’re together feels like we’re together
[Pre-Chorus]
Dm
You're so problematic
C G Am
Overdramatic, the way I can't let it go
Dm
I can't let it go
C G Am
I know that we say we'd keep it all on the low
[Chorus]
Dm C
No, I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
Dm C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
G Am
But I am when I can't have you
Dm C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
G Am
But I know that you want me too
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
[Hook]
Dm C
But I am, but I am, but I am
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
Dm C
But I am, but I am, but I am
G Am
But I am when I can't have you
[Chorus]
Dm C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
G Am
But I know that you want me too
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
Dm C
(But I am, but I am, but I am)
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
[Bridge]
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
Dm C
(But I am, but I am, but I am)
Dm C
I don't wanna be desperate, yeah
[Chorus]
Dm C
I don’t want to want you as bad as I want you
G Am
But I know that you want me too
Dm C
I don't wanna be selfish, yeah
G Am
But I am when it comes to you
