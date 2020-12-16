Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Perfect Places Lorde, Lirik Lagu Lorde

chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde. Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Berikut ini chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.

E
Every night, I live and die
G
Feel the party to my bones
C
Watch the wasters blow the speakers, spill my guts beneath the outdoor light
B
It's just another graceless night

E
I hate the headlines and the weather
G
I'm nineteen and I'm on fire
C
But when we're dancing, I'm alright
B
It's just another graceless night

A
Are you lost enough?
C
Have another drink, get lost in us
B
This is how we get notorious, ah-ah-ah oh oh

A
'Cause I don't know
C
If they keep tellin' you where to go
B (mute)
I'll blow my brains out to the radio, ah-ah-ah oh oh, ch-ch

A C
All of the things we're taking
A E B A
'Cause we are young and we're ashamed
C B
Sends us to perfect places

A C
All of our heroes fading
A E B A
Now I can't stand to be alone
C B
Let's go to perfect places

E
Every night, I live and die
G
Meet somebody, take 'em home
C
Let's kiss and then take off our clothes
B
It's just another graceless night, 'cause

Itulah, chord gitar Perfect Places dinyanyikan Lorde, serta lirik lagu Perfect Places dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lorde.

(Tribunlampung.co.id)

