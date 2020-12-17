Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu 26 Paramore, Lirik Lagu 26

Simak, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore. Termasuk, lirik lagu 26 dalam kunci gitar atau chord Paramore.

Ilustrasi. Chord 26 dinyanyikan Paramore, serta lirik lagu 26. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore.

Intro: D G Bm x2

Verse:
D G Bm D G Bm
Man, you really know how to get someone down
D G Bm D G Bm
Everything was fine, until you came around

Refrain:
A/C# G
And I’ve been chasing after dreamers in the clouds
A/C# G
After all wasn’t I the one who said
G G/B G/A Em
To keep your feet on the ground
Man, you really brought me back down

Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn’t care what it cost me

Verse:
D G Bm D G Bm
You got me tied up but I stay close to the window
D G Bm D G Bm
And I talk to myself about the places that I used to go
A/C# G
I'm hoping someday maybe I'll just float away
A/C# G
And I'll forget every cynical thing you say
G/B G/A Em
When you gonna hear me out
Man, you really bring me down

Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn’t care what it cost me

Bridge:

Em A
Reality will break your heart
Em A Em
Survival will not be the hardest part
A Em
It’s keeping all your hopes alive
A
When all the rest of you has died
So let it break your heart

Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn't care what it cost me

G/B G/A Em x4

Itulah, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore, serta lirik lagu 26 dalam kunci gitar atau chord Paramore.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

