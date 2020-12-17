Chord Gitar Lagu 26 Paramore, Lirik Lagu 26

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore.

Intro: D G Bm x2



Verse:

D G Bm D G Bm

Man, you really know how to get someone down

D G Bm D G Bm

Everything was fine, until you came around



Refrain:

A/C# G

And I’ve been chasing after dreamers in the clouds

A/C# G

After all wasn’t I the one who said

G G/B G/A Em

To keep your feet on the ground

Man, you really brought me back down



Chorus:

G D A

Hold onto hope if you got it

G D A

Don’t let it go for nobody

G D A

And they say that dreaming is free

G D A

But I wouldn’t care what it cost me



Verse:

D G Bm D G Bm

You got me tied up but I stay close to the window

D G Bm D G Bm

And I talk to myself about the places that I used to go

A/C# G

I'm hoping someday maybe I'll just float away

A/C# G

And I'll forget every cynical thing you say

G/B G/A Em

When you gonna hear me out

Man, you really bring me down



Chorus:

G D A

Hold onto hope if you got it

G D A

Don’t let it go for nobody

G D A

And they say that dreaming is free

G D A

But I wouldn’t care what it cost me



Bridge:



Em A

Reality will break your heart

Em A Em

Survival will not be the hardest part

A Em

It’s keeping all your hopes alive

A

When all the rest of you has died

So let it break your heart



Chorus:

G D A

Hold onto hope if you got it

G D A

Don’t let it go for nobody

G D A

Hold onto hope if you got it

G D A

Don’t let it go for nobody

G D A

And they say that dreaming is free

G D A

But I wouldn't care what it cost me



G/B G/A Em x4

