Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu 26 Paramore, Lirik Lagu 26
Simak, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore. Termasuk, lirik lagu 26 dalam kunci gitar atau chord Paramore.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore.
Termasuk, lirik lagu 26 dalam kunci gitar atau chord Paramore.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu
Intro: D G Bm x2
Verse:
D G Bm D G Bm
Man, you really know how to get someone down
D G Bm D G Bm
Everything was fine, until you came around
Refrain:
A/C# G
And I’ve been chasing after dreamers in the clouds
A/C# G
After all wasn’t I the one who said
G G/B G/A Em
To keep your feet on the ground
Man, you really brought me back down
Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn’t care what it cost me
Verse:
D G Bm D G Bm
You got me tied up but I stay close to the window
D G Bm D G Bm
And I talk to myself about the places that I used to go
A/C# G
I'm hoping someday maybe I'll just float away
A/C# G
And I'll forget every cynical thing you say
G/B G/A Em
When you gonna hear me out
Man, you really bring me down
Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn’t care what it cost me
Bridge:
Em A
Reality will break your heart
Em A Em
Survival will not be the hardest part
A Em
It’s keeping all your hopes alive
A
When all the rest of you has died
So let it break your heart
Chorus:
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
Hold onto hope if you got it
G D A
Don’t let it go for nobody
G D A
And they say that dreaming is free
G D A
But I wouldn't care what it cost me
G/B G/A Em x4
Itulah, chord gitar 26 dinyanyikan Paramore, serta lirik lagu 26 dalam kunci gitar atau chord Paramore.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
chord gitar 26
chord 26
26 chord
chord lagu 26
kunci gitar 26
lirik lagu 26
chord gitar Paramore
chord Paramore
Paramore
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
Man you really know how to get someone down
Everything was fine until you came around
Tribunlampung.co.id
|Chord Gitar Lagu Lembah Damai Ahmad Albar, Lirik Lagu Lembah Damai
|Chord Gitar Secukupnya Hindia, Lirik Lagu Hindia
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bila Rasaku Ini Rasamu Kerispatih, Lirik Lagu Bila Rasaku Ini Rasamu
|Chord Gitar Lagu Bukan Jalan Kita Senja, Lirik Lagu Bukan Jalan Kita
|Chord Gitar Lagu Selfish Stephanie Poetri, Lirik Lagu Selfish