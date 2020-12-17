Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu A Song For Mama Boyz II Men, Lirik Lagu A Song For Mama
Simak, chord gitar A Song For Mama dinyanyikan Boyz II Men. Termasuk, lirik lagu A Song For Mama dalam kunci gitar atau chord Boyz II Men.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar A Song For Mama dinyanyikan Boyz II Men.
Termasuk, lirik lagu A Song For Mama dalam kunci gitar atau chord Boyz II Men.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu
[Verse 1]
G
You taught me everything
D
And everything you’ve given me
C
I always keep it inside
G D C, C-D
You’re the driving force in my life, yeah
G
There isn’t anything
D
Or anyone I can be
C
And it just wouldn’t feel right
G D C C-D
If I didn’t have you by my side
[Pre-Chorus]
Am G
You were there for me to love and care for me
D
When skies were grey
Am
Whenever I was down
G D
You were always there to comfort me
Am G
And no one else can be what you have been to me
D G
You’ll always be you always will be the girl
F
In my life for all times
[Chorus]
G D
Mama, mama you know I love you
B
Oh you know I love you
Em G C
Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart
C B
Your love is like
Em
Tears from the stars
G C
Mama, I just want you to know
Am7 G
Lovin’ you is like food to my soul
D C
yes it is Yes it is
G D C
Yes it it Yes it is
[Verse 2]
You’re always down for me
Have always been around for me even when I was bad
You showed me right from my wrong
Yes you did
And you took up for me
When everyone was downin’ me
You always did understand
You gave me strength to go on
[Pre-Chorus]
There was so many times
Looking back when I was so afraid
And then you come to meAnd say to me I can face anything
And no one else can do
What you have done for me
You’ll always be
You will always be the girl in my life
Chorus
(into soulpart)
Mama, mama you know I love you
Oh you know I love you
Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart
Your love is like
Tears from the stars
Mama, I just want you to know
Am7 B Em
Lovin’ you is like food to my soul (into soulpart)
Dm C
Never gonna go a day without you
G/B Am7
Fills me up just thinking of you
Am7 ( C ) G
I'll never go a day without my mama
[Chorus]
G D
Mama, mama you know I love you
B
Oh you know I love you
Em G C
Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart
C B
Your love is like
Em
Tears from the stars
G C
Mama, I just want you to know
Am7 G
Lovin’ you is like food to my soul
D C
yes it is Yes it is
G D C
Yes it it Yes it is
Itulah, chord gitar A Song For Mama dinyanyikan Boyz II Men, serta lirik lagu A Song For Mama dalam kunci gitar atau chord Boyz II Men. ( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )