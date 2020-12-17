Chord Gitar Lagu A Song For Mama Boyz II Men, Lirik Lagu A Song For Mama

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar A Song For Mama dinyanyikan Boyz II Men.

Termasuk, lirik lagu A Song For Mama dalam kunci gitar atau chord Boyz II Men.

[Verse 1]

G

You taught me everything

D

And everything you’ve given me

C

I always keep it inside

G D C, C-D

You’re the driving force in my life, yeah

G

There isn’t anything

D

Or anyone I can be

C

And it just wouldn’t feel right

G D C C-D

If I didn’t have you by my side



[Pre-Chorus]



Am G

You were there for me to love and care for me

D

When skies were grey

Am

Whenever I was down

G D

You were always there to comfort me

Am G

And no one else can be what you have been to me

D G

You’ll always be you always will be the girl

F

In my life for all times



[Chorus]



G D

Mama, mama you know I love you

B

Oh you know I love you

Em G C

Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart

C B

Your love is like

Em

Tears from the stars

G C

Mama, I just want you to know

Am7 G

Lovin’ you is like food to my soul

D C

yes it is Yes it is

G D C

Yes it it Yes it is



[Verse 2]



You’re always down for me

Have always been around for me even when I was bad

You showed me right from my wrong

Yes you did

And you took up for me

When everyone was downin’ me

You always did understand

You gave me strength to go on



[Pre-Chorus]



There was so many times

Looking back when I was so afraid

And then you come to meAnd say to me I can face anything

And no one else can do

What you have done for me

You’ll always be

You will always be the girl in my life



Chorus



(into soulpart)

Mama, mama you know I love you

Oh you know I love you

Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart

Your love is like

Tears from the stars

Mama, I just want you to know

Am7 B Em

Lovin’ you is like food to my soul (into soulpart)



Dm C

Never gonna go a day without you

G/B Am7

Fills me up just thinking of you

Am7 ( C ) G

I'll never go a day without my mama



[Chorus]



G D

Mama, mama you know I love you

B

Oh you know I love you

Em G C

Mama, mama you’re the queen of my heart

C B

Your love is like

Em

Tears from the stars

G C

Mama, I just want you to know

Am7 G

Lovin’ you is like food to my soul

D C

yes it is Yes it is

G D C

Yes it it Yes it is

chord gitar A Song For Mama dinyanyikan Boyz II Men, serta lirik lagu A Song For Mama dalam kunci gitar atau chord Boyz II Men.