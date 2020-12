Chord Gitar Lagu Blessed Daniel Caesar, Lirik Lagu Blessed

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Blessed dinyanyikan Daniel Caesar.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Blessed dalam kunci gitar atau chord Daniel Caesar.

[Verse 1]

E C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

Everywhere that I go, everywhere that I be

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

If you were not surrounding me with your energy

E C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

I don't wanna be there, don't wanna be anywhere

Ama7 * Am(ma7) *

Any place that I can't feel you, I just wanna be near you



[Chorus]

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

And yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

Sometimes it gets unhealthy we can't be by ourselves we

Am6

We'll always need each other, and

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

Yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

I just want you to know that if I could I swear I'll go back

Am6 B7

Make everything all better, whoa



[Verse 2]

E C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

It's the things that you say it's the way that you pray

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

Pray on my insecurities I know you're feeling me

E C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

I know sometimes I do wrong but hear the words of this song

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

When I go I don't stay gone for long don't know what's going on



[Chorus]

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

And yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

Sometimes it gets unhealthy we can't be by ourselves we

Am6

We'll always need each other, and

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

Yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

I just want you to know that if I could I swear I'll go back

Am6 B7

Make everything all better, whoa



[Outro]

A Ama7 Ama7 *

And I'm coming back home to you

E

And I'm coming back home to you

C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

I'm coming back home

Ama7 *

I'm coming back home to you

Am(ma7)

I'm coming back home

E

And I'm coming back home to you

C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

I'm coming back home

Ama7 *

I'm coming back home to you

Am(ma7)

I'm coming back home

E

And I'm coming back home to you

C#m7 Cma7 Bm7

I'm coming back home

Ama7 *

I'm coming back home to you

Am(ma7)

I'm coming back home



[Chorus]

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

And yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

Sometimes it gets unhealthy we can't be by ourselves we

Am6

We'll always need each other, and

E C#m7 E7 Bm7

Yes, I'm a mess but I'm blessed to be stuck with you

Ama7 * Am(ma7)

I just want you to know that if I could I swear I'll go back

Am6 B7

Make everything all better, whoa

