Chord Gitar Lagu Cry Out One Ok Rock, Lirik Lagu Cry Out

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Cry Out dinyanyikan One Ok Rock.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Cry Out dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Ok Rock.

Bb Bb C C

Bb Bb C C

Bb Bb C C

Dm Dm C C Dm

Bb

switch the light off

Bb

welcome to the night

Dm

what‘s the problem

Dm

not gonna make it right

Dm

bite the bullet

Dm Bb

then pull the trigger hold tight

Bb

it‘s A feeling you know

Bb

kotoba wo nomikon da kimi no

Dm

nan ka wo uttaeru me tsuki ha

C

tatoe re nai kurai tsumetai no

C

i take it for no one

Gm

but i don‘t know what to call it

Bb

when i know i don‘t care anymore

Dm Ab Ab

itazura ni sugisatu te ta kinou

Bb

Cry Out

Bb C

will you tell me now

C Dm

so we say we want change

C C

and never be the same and yeah

Bb

Cry Out

Bb A

oh i‘m burning out

C # dim Dm

can‘t you hear the sound ?

Dm Dm Ab G F Dm Dm

Dm Dm Ab G F Dm Dm

Bb

subete ga urahara na boku no

Dm

yowami wo tsukamo u toshite mo

C

sarani kataku tozashi te miseru no

C

i don‘t take shit off of no one

Bb

soredemo gouin na kimi ha

Dm

nan ka wo chiratsuka se te mise te

C

atakamo heizen wo yosohu no

C

i take it for no one

Gm

but i don‘t know what to call it

Bb

when i know i don‘t care anymore

Dm G G

in the end i know we‘ll all be gone

Bb

Cry Out

Bb C

will you tell me now

C Dm

so we say we want change

C C

and never be the same and yeah

Bb

Cry Out

Bb A

oh i‘m burning out

C # dim Bb Bb C C

can‘t you hear the sound ?