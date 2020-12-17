Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Cry Out One Ok Rock, Lirik Lagu Cry Out
Simak, chord gitar Cry Out dinyanyikan One Ok Rock. Termasuk, lirik lagu Cry Out dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Ok Rock.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Cry Out dinyanyikan One Ok Rock.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Cry Out dalam kunci gitar atau chord One Ok Rock.
Bb Bb C C
Bb Bb C C
Bb Bb C C
Dm Dm C C Dm
Bb
switch the light off
Bb
welcome to the night
Dm
what‘s the problem
Dm
not gonna make it right
Dm
bite the bullet
Dm Bb
then pull the trigger hold tight
Bb
it‘s A feeling you know
Bb
kotoba wo nomikon da kimi no
Dm
nan ka wo uttaeru me tsuki ha
C
tatoe re nai kurai tsumetai no
C
i take it for no one
Gm
but i don‘t know what to call it
Bb
when i know i don‘t care anymore
Dm Ab Ab
itazura ni sugisatu te ta kinou
Bb
Cry Out
Bb C
will you tell me now
C Dm
so we say we want change
C C
and never be the same and yeah
Bb
Cry Out
Bb A
oh i‘m burning out
C # dim Dm
can‘t you hear the sound ?
Dm Dm Ab G F Dm Dm
Dm Dm Ab G F Dm Dm
Bb
subete ga urahara na boku no
Dm
yowami wo tsukamo u toshite mo
C
sarani kataku tozashi te miseru no
C
i don‘t take shit off of no one
Bb
soredemo gouin na kimi ha
Dm
nan ka wo chiratsuka se te mise te
C
atakamo heizen wo yosohu no
C
i take it for no one
Gm
but i don‘t know what to call it
Bb
when i know i don‘t care anymore
Dm G G
in the end i know we‘ll all be gone
Bb
Cry Out
Bb C
will you tell me now
C Dm
so we say we want change
C C
and never be the same and yeah
Bb
Cry Out
Bb A
oh i‘m burning out
C # dim Bb Bb C C
can‘t you hear the sound ?
