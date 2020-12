Chord Gitar Lagu No One But You Queen, Lirik Lagu No One But You

Ilustrasi. Chord No One But You dinyanyikan Queen, serta lirik lagu No One But You.

Chords Used:

B Bm B7 Bsus4 C# C#m C D E Em E7 D9 F# F#7 G G#m7 A A7

Verse 1

D A D

B hand above the water

B Em B Em A7

An angel reaching for the sky

A D Bm E7

Is it raining in heaven -

E A A7

Do you want us to cry?

Verse 2

D A D

And everywhere the broken-hearted

B Em B Em

On every lonely avenue

D C G

No-one could reach them

D A B7

No-one but you

Chorus 1

E G#m7 A

One by one

B B7 E G#m7 A

Only the good die young

B B7 E G#m7 C#m

They're only flying too close to the sun

F#7 E

And life goes on -

Bsus4 B A

Without you...

Verse 3

D A D

Another tricky situation

B Em B Em A7

B get to drowin' in the blues

A D Bm E7

And I find myself thinkin'

E A A7

Well - what would you do?

Verse 4

D A D

Yes! - it was such an operation

B Em B Em

Forever paying every due

D C G

Hell, you made Bm sensation

D A B7

You found Bm way through - and

Chorus 2

E G#m7 A

One by one

B B7 E G#m7 A

Only the good die young

B B7 E G#m7 C#m B

They're only flyin' too close to the sun

F#7 E

We'll remember -

Bsus4 B A

Forever...