Chord Gitar Lagu This Christmas Donny Hathaway, Lirik Lagu This Christmas

Chord Gitar Lagu This Christmas Donny Hathaway

chord gitar This Christmas dinyanyikan Donny Hathaway.

Chord Gitar Lagu This Christmas Donny Hathaway
YouTube
Ilustrasi. chord gitar This Christmas dinyanyikan Donny Hathaway serta lirik lagu This Christmas. 

chord gitar This Christmas dinyanyikan Donny Hathaway.

Termasuk, lirik lagu This Christmas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Donny Hathaway.

[Intro] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7

[Verse]
Fmaj7
Hang all the mistletoe
                      Dm7                  Ebmaj9
I'm gonna get to know you better
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This              Christmas
Fmaj7
And as we trim the tree
        Dm7                        Ebmaj9
How much fun it's gonna be together
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Am7                           D9sus4
Fireside is blazing bright,
           Gm7                                 Cmaj11
We're caroling through the night

[Chorus]

               Fmaj7      B7+5   Bbmaj7
And this Christmas will be
                      Fmaj7         Dm7     Bm7-5
A very special Christmas for me

[Instrumental] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7

[Verse]

Fmaj7
Presents and cards are here
                                  Dm7     Ebmaj9
My world is filled with cheer and you
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Fmaj7
And as I look around,
                                     Dm7  Ebmaj9
Your eyes outshine the town they do
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Am7                              D9sus4
Fireside is blazing bright,
          Gm7                           Cmaj11
We're caroling through the night

[Chorus] 

