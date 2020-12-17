Chord Lagu
Chord Gitar Lagu This Christmas Donny Hathaway, Lirik Lagu This Christmas
Simak, chord gitar This Christmas dinyanyikan Donny Hathaway. Termasuk, lirik lagu This Christmas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Donny Hathaway.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar This Christmas dinyanyikan Donny Hathaway.
Termasuk, lirik lagu This Christmas dalam kunci gitar atau chord Donny Hathaway.
[Intro] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7
[Verse]
Fmaj7
Hang all the mistletoe
Dm7 Ebmaj9
I'm gonna get to know you better
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Fmaj7
And as we trim the tree
Dm7 Ebmaj9
How much fun it's gonna be together
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Am7 D9sus4
Fireside is blazing bright,
Gm7 Cmaj11
We're caroling through the night
[Chorus]
Fmaj7 B7+5 Bbmaj7
And this Christmas will be
Fmaj7 Dm7 Bm7-5
A very special Christmas for me
[Instrumental] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7
[Verse]
Fmaj7
Presents and cards are here
Dm7 Ebmaj9
My world is filled with cheer and you
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Fmaj7
And as I look around,
Dm7 Ebmaj9
Your eyes outshine the town they do
Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4
This Christmas
Am7 D9sus4
Fireside is blazing bright,
Gm7 Cmaj11
We're caroling through the night
[Chorus]

