Chord Gitar Lagu This Christmas Donny Hathaway, Lirik Lagu This Christmas

[Intro] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7

[Verse]

Fmaj7

Hang all the mistletoe

Dm7 Ebmaj9

I'm gonna get to know you better

Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4

This Christmas

Fmaj7

And as we trim the tree

Dm7 Ebmaj9

How much fun it's gonna be together

Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4

This Christmas

Am7 D9sus4

Fireside is blazing bright,

Gm7 Cmaj11

We're caroling through the night

[Chorus]

Fmaj7 B7+5 Bbmaj7

And this Christmas will be

Fmaj7 Dm7 Bm7-5

A very special Christmas for me

[Instrumental] Fmaj7 Am7 Gm7 C9sus4 Fmaj7

[Verse]

Fmaj7

Presents and cards are here

Dm7 Ebmaj9

My world is filled with cheer and you

Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4

This Christmas

Fmaj7

And as I look around,

Dm7 Ebmaj9

Your eyes outshine the town they do

Ebmaj7 Dm7 C9sus4

This Christmas

Am7 D9sus4

Fireside is blazing bright,

Gm7 Cmaj11

We're caroling through the night

[Chorus]