Chord Gitar Lagu Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul, Lirik Lagu Up To The Sky
Chord gitar Up To The Sky dinyanyikan Ahmad Abdul
chord gitar Up To The Sky dinyanyikan Ahmad Abdul
lirik lagu Up To The Sky dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ahmad Abdul
Intro : Am F C G
u uu..
C..
u uu..
C
I was on my own
C
Speaking to the wall
Am
On the 16th floor
F C
Feeling so alone ..
C
The rain starts to fall
C
Then I wrote a song
Am
The days getting older
F C
But I?still have hope..
Dm F
About a life that asked for more
C
It’s hard for sure
G
I’ll give my best and all..
Dm F
Life is like a war
C
One thing that I know
G
I don't wanna jump and fall..
Reff :
F C G
So I'll keep flying up and high
Am F
Keeping my dreams up in the sky
C G
Nobody's getting me to the ground
Am -G F
But if I do then I'm gonna stand up
C G Am
Up to the sky..
F C G Am-G (C)
Up, up, to the sky iaia aa ay..
Musik : C -F C -G/B Am -G F
uuu.. uuu... uuuu..
C
The rain keeps on falling
-F C
Pounding on my door
-G/B Am
I don't care what's coming
F -G C
As long as I have hope..
