Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul, Lirik Lagu Up To The Sky

Chord gitar Up To The Sky dinyanyikan Ahmad Abdul, serta lirik lagu Up To The Sky dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ahmad Abdul.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul, Lirik Lagu Up To The Sky
Grafis Tribunnews.com/Ananda Bayu S
Ilustrasi. chord gitar Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul serta lirik lagu Up To The Sky. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Up To The Sky dinyanyikan Ahmad Abdul.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Up To The Sky dalam kunci gitar atau chord Ahmad Abdul.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

Intro : Am F C G
u uu..
C..
u uu..

           C
I was on my own
             C
Speaking to the wall
          Am
On the 16th floor
F          C
Feeling so alone ..

                C
The rain starts to fall
             C
Then I wrote a song
                Am
The days getting older
F              C
But I?still have hope..

        Dm              F
About a life that asked for more
            C
It’s hard for sure
                   G
I’ll give my best and all..

Dm            F
Life is like a war
               C
One thing that I know
                    G
I don't wanna jump and fall..

Reff :
F           C           G
So I'll keep flying up and high
          Am            F
Keeping my dreams up in the sky
        C               G
Nobody's getting me to the ground
       Am        -G          F
But if I do then I'm gonna stand up
  C     G   Am
Up to the sky..
F     C      G      Am-G (C)
Up, up, to the sky iaia aa ay..

 
Musik : C -F C -G/B Am -G F
uuu.. uuu... uuuu..

                C
The rain keeps on falling
        -F   C
Pounding on my door
      -G/B       Am
I don't care what's coming
F       -G      C
As long as I have hope..

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
chord gitar Up To The Sky
chord lagu Up To The Sky
chord Up To The Sky
Up To The Sky chord
kunci gitar Up To The Sky
lirik lagu Up To The Sky
Up To The Sky
chord gitar Ahmad Abdul
chord Ahmad Abdul
Ahmad Abdul
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
I was on my own
Speaking to the wall
On the 16th floor
Feeling so alone
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Ridwan Hardiansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Terekam CCTV! Penjual Siomay Ludahi Dagangan Diduga Agar Laris, Minta Maaf setelah Videonya Viral
Terekam CCTV! Penjual Siomay Ludahi Dagangan Diduga Agar Laris, Minta Maaf setelah Videonya Viral
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan