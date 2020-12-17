Chord Gitar Lagu Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul, Lirik Lagu Up To The Sky

Ilustrasi. chord gitar Up To The Sky Ahmad Abdul serta lirik lagu Up To The Sky.

Intro : Am F C G

u uu..

C..

u uu..

C

I was on my own

C

Speaking to the wall

Am

On the 16th floor

F C

Feeling so alone ..

C

The rain starts to fall

C

Then I wrote a song

Am

The days getting older

F C

But I?still have hope..

Dm F

About a life that asked for more

C

It’s hard for sure

G

I’ll give my best and all..

Dm F

Life is like a war

C

One thing that I know

G

I don't wanna jump and fall..

Reff :

F C G

So I'll keep flying up and high

Am F

Keeping my dreams up in the sky

C G

Nobody's getting me to the ground

Am -G F

But if I do then I'm gonna stand up

C G Am

Up to the sky..

F C G Am-G (C)

Up, up, to the sky iaia aa ay..



Musik : C -F C -G/B Am -G F

uuu.. uuu... uuuu..

C

The rain keeps on falling

-F C

Pounding on my door

-G/B Am

I don't care what's coming

F -G C

As long as I have hope..