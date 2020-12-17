Download Lagu Natal Christmas Tree Farm Taylor Swift dan Lirik Lagu Christmas Tree Farm

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress, and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes, and I'm somewhere else

Just like magic

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkling lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too