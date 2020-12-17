Download Lagu Natal Christmas Without You OneRepublic, Lirik Christmas Without You
Download Lagu Natal Christmas Without You - OneRepublic. Lirik Christmas Without You - OneRepublic
Download Lagu Natal Christmas Without You OneRepublic, Lirik Christmas Without You
Download Lagu Natal Christmas Without You - OneRepublic
Lirik Christmas Without You - OneRepublic
It's almost midnight where you lay your head
But I'm calling numbers, buying plane tickets in bed
Every channel on the TV, "It's A Wonderful Life"
I don't feel so wonderful on this cold winter night
But I'm calling numbers, buying plane tickets in bed
Every channel on the TV, "It's A Wonderful Life"
I don't feel so wonderful on this cold winter night
I missed Thanksgiving, missed a birthday or two
Didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Oh, the snow is on the ground
The day's getting colder, I'm coming home now
So go ahead light the fire, turn that Christmas tree on
'Cause I've been missing you so much I wrote you this song, yes, I did
The day's getting colder, I'm coming home now
So go ahead light the fire, turn that Christmas tree on
'Cause I've been missing you so much I wrote you this song, yes, I did
I missed Thanksgiving, missed a birthday or two
Didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you
Oh, the presents wrapped, and "Jingle Bells" on the radio
I'm turning down the street, there's no place I'd rather go
Every holiday, oh, they feel the same
Except for the ones when I'm with you
I'm turning down the street, there's no place I'd rather go
Every holiday, oh, they feel the same
Except for the ones when I'm with you
I missed Thanksgiving, I missed a birthday or two
I didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
There's only one thing that kills me
Christmas without you
I didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you
Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do
There's only one thing that kills me
Christmas without you
Penulis: heri
Editor: Heribertus Sulis
Sumber: Tribun Lampung