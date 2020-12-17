Download Lagu Natal Christmas Without You OneRepublic, Lirik Christmas Without You 

It's almost midnight where you lay your head

But I'm calling numbers, buying plane tickets in bed

Every channel on the TV, "It's A Wonderful Life"

I don't feel so wonderful on this cold winter night

I missed Thanksgiving, missed a birthday or two

Didn't make St. Valentines, but I was thinkin' of you

Only one thing in the world that I couldn't do

Only one thing could kill me, Christmas without you