Download Lagu Natal Last Christmas Ariana Grande, Lirik Last Christmas

Download Lagu Natal Last Christmas Ariana Grande
youtube
Lirik Last Christmas - Ariana Grande (Original by Wharm!)
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
"Merry Christmas" I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Ohh
Oh, oh, baby
Oh, oh, baby
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover but you tore me apart
Ooh, ooh, now I've found a real love
You'll never fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special (special)
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Special
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)
Maybe next year we'll give it to someone
I'll give it to someone special
Special
So long
