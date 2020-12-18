Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Brush Fire Gracie Abrams, Lirik Lagu Brush Fire

Simak, chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams. Termasuk, lirik lagu Brush Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Gracie Abrams.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Brush Fire Gracie Abrams, Lirik Lagu Brush Fire
YouTube
Ilustrasi. Chord Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams, serta lirik lagu Brush Fire. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Brush Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Gracie Abrams.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Verse 1]
G Bm A
Started as a simple lie, thinking love had chose us
G Bm A
We would talk into the night and nobody noticed
G Bm A
And I held on to every word, couldn't let you go and called it hope
G Bm A
Now I’m so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse

[Chorus]
D A G
Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.

[Verse 2]
G Bm A
Scared to turn and look behind, think I’d see you hurting
G Bm A
And even when I close my eyes, I feel like the burden (Oh)
G Bm
But I'm not yours anymore
A F#
Everything you broke is ash and smoke
G Bm A
Now I'm so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse

[Chorus]
D A G
Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.

[Bridge]
F# G A Gdim Bm
Mm, mm, mm, mm, mm
G A Gdim Bm
Mm, mm, mm, mm

[Chorus]
D A G
We become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.

Itulah, chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams, serta lirik lagu Brush Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Gracie Abrams.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )

Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan