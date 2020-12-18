Chord Gitar Lagu Brush Fire Gracie Abrams, Lirik Lagu Brush Fire

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams.

[Verse 1]

G Bm A

Started as a simple lie, thinking love had chose us

G Bm A

We would talk into the night and nobody noticed

G Bm A

And I held on to every word, couldn't let you go and called it hope

G Bm A

Now I’m so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse



[Chorus]

D A G

Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain

D A G

How can we survive a desert without rain?

D A G

And all along, your promise is that you're changing

D G D G

Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away

A Em D A G

Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.



[Verse 2]

G Bm A

Scared to turn and look behind, think I’d see you hurting

G Bm A

And even when I close my eyes, I feel like the burden (Oh)

G Bm

But I'm not yours anymore

A F#

Everything you broke is ash and smoke

G Bm A

Now I'm so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse



[Chorus]

D A G

Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain

D A G

How can we survive a desert without rain?

D A G

And all along, your promise is that you're changing

D G D G

Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away

A Em D A G

Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.



[Bridge]

F# G A Gdim Bm

Mm, mm, mm, mm, mm

G A Gdim Bm

Mm, mm, mm, mm



[Chorus]

D A G

We become a brush fire, burning all the pain

D A G

How can we survive a desert without rain?

D A G

And all along, your promise is that you're changing

D G D G

Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away

A Em D A G

Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.

