Chord Gitar Lagu Brush Fire Gracie Abrams, Lirik Lagu Brush Fire

Chord Gitar Lagu Brush Fire Gracie Abrams
chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams. Termasuk, lirik lagu Brush Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Gracie Abrams.
chord gitar Brush Fire dinyanyikan Gracie Abrams.
lirik lagu Brush Fire dalam kunci gitar atau chord Gracie Abrams.
[Verse 1]
G Bm A
Started as a simple lie, thinking love had chose us
G Bm A
We would talk into the night and nobody noticed
G Bm A
And I held on to every word, couldn't let you go and called it hope
G Bm A
Now I’m so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse
[Chorus]
D A G
Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.
[Verse 2]
G Bm A
Scared to turn and look behind, think I’d see you hurting
G Bm A
And even when I close my eyes, I feel like the burden (Oh)
G Bm
But I'm not yours anymore
A F#
Everything you broke is ash and smoke
G Bm A
Now I'm so low, I can't ignore, we only ever made it worse
[Chorus]
D A G
Then we become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.
[Bridge]
F# G A Gdim Bm
Mm, mm, mm, mm, mm
G A Gdim Bm
Mm, mm, mm, mm
[Chorus]
D A G
We become a brush fire, burning all the pain
D A G
How can we survive a desert without rain?
D A G
And all along, your promise is that you're changing
D G D G
Boy, you know what to say, before I turn away
A Em D A G
Your words hit me like a hard rain in L.A.
