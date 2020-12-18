Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Guys The 1975, Lirik Lagu Guys
chord gitar Guys dinyanyikan The 1975.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Guys dalam kunci gitar atau chord The 1975.
[Intro]
E Asus2/F#
[Verse 1]
E
I was missing the guys - in my rented apartment
Asus2/F# Am
You would think I'd of realised... but I didn't for quite some time
E
Started wetting my eyes - cause I'm soft in that department
Asus2/F# Am
Right then I realised... you're the love of my life
[Chorus]
G#m7 C#m7
The moment that you took my hand
F#m7 B
was the best thing that ever happened
G#m7 C#m7
The moment that we started a band
F#m7 B
was the best thing that ever happened
G#m7 C#m7
And I wish that we could do it again
F#m7 B
it was the best thing that ever happened to me
Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B
It was the best thing that ever happened to me
Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B
It was the best thing that ever happened
[Verse 2]
E
I took a zut outside - in my coat's secret compartment
Asus2/F# Am
I hear a song and start to cry... pretend it's smoke that's in my eye
Tribunlampung.co.id
