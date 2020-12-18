Chord Gitar Lagu Guys The 1975, Lirik Lagu Guys

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Guys dinyanyikan The 1975.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Guys dalam kunci gitar atau chord The 1975.

[Intro]

E Asus2/F#

[Verse 1]

E

I was missing the guys - in my rented apartment

Asus2/F# Am

You would think I'd of realised... but I didn't for quite some time

E

Started wetting my eyes - cause I'm soft in that department

Asus2/F# Am

Right then I realised... you're the love of my life

[Chorus]

G#m7 C#m7

The moment that you took my hand

F#m7 B

was the best thing that ever happened

G#m7 C#m7

The moment that we started a band

F#m7 B

was the best thing that ever happened

G#m7 C#m7

And I wish that we could do it again

F#m7 B

it was the best thing that ever happened to me

Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B

It was the best thing that ever happened to me

Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B

It was the best thing that ever happened

[Verse 2]

E

I took a zut outside - in my coat's secret compartment

Asus2/F# Am

I hear a song and start to cry... pretend it's smoke that's in my eye