Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Guys The 1975, Lirik Lagu Guys

Simak, chord gitar Guys dinyanyikan The 1975. Termasuk, lirik lagu Guys dalam kunci gitar atau chord The 1975.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Guys The 1975, Lirik Lagu Guys
YouTube.com
Ilustrasi The 1975. Chord Guys dinyanyikan The 1975, serta lirik lagu Guys. 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Guys dinyanyikan The 1975.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Guys dalam kunci gitar atau chord The 1975.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Tepung Kanji Syahiba Saufa, Lirik Lagu Tepung Kanji

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Semua Tentang Kita Peterpan, Waktu Terasa Semakin Berlalu

[Intro]
E Asus2/F#

[Verse 1]
E
I was missing the guys - in my rented apartment
Asus2/F# Am
You would think I'd of realised... but I didn't for quite some time

E
Started wetting my eyes - cause I'm soft in that department
Asus2/F# Am
Right then I realised... you're the love of my life

[Chorus]
G#m7 C#m7
The moment that you took my hand
F#m7 B
was the best thing that ever happened
G#m7 C#m7
The moment that we started a band
F#m7 B
was the best thing that ever happened

G#m7 C#m7
And I wish that we could do it again
F#m7 B
it was the best thing that ever happened to me

Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B
It was the best thing that ever happened to me

Eadd9 C#m7 F#m7 B
It was the best thing that ever happened

[Verse 2]
E
I took a zut outside - in my coat's secret compartment
Asus2/F# Am
I hear a song and start to cry... pretend it's smoke that's in my eye

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Tags
chord gitar Guys
chord Guys
Guys chord
chord lagu Guys
Guys
kunci gitar Guys
lirik lagu Guys
chord gitar The 1975
chord The 1975
The 1975
chord gitar
kunci gitar
chord lagu
chord dan lirik
chord
I was missing the guys
in my rented apartment
The moment that you took my hand
was the best thing that ever happened
Tribunlampung.co.id
Berita Terkait :#Chord Gitar
Penulis: Tama Yudha Wiguna
Editor: Noval Andriansyah
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
Sosok Artis TA Ditangkap di Bandung Terkait Protistusi Online, Ternyata Selebgram, DJ, dan Model
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan