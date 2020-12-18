Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Loving You D'Cinnamons, Lirik Lagu Loving You
Simak, chord gitar Loving You dinyanyikan D'Cinnamons. Termasuk, lirik lagu Loving You dalam kunci gitar atau chord D'Cinnamons.
TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Loving You dinyanyikan D'Cinnamons.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Loving You dalam kunci gitar atau chord D'Cinnamons.
Intro: G Am Bm C (2x)
G Am Em
Ring, ring it’s you again heart pops
C
I loved to hear you
G Am Bm C
It’s been all day I’ve been waiting for you
G Am
Hello, you call my name
Bm C
So much stories you shared with me
G Am Bm
You said a lot to me about girls
C G
Oh, it’s so nice
Bm C Bm
And every beauty thing they did to you
D
Don’t stop and tell me more…
Chorus:
G
Loving you it hurts sometimes
D
I’m standing here you just don’t bye
C
I’m always there you just don’t feel
Em D
Or you just don’t wanna feel
G
Don’t wanna be hurt that way
D
It doesn’t mean I’m givin’ up
Am
I wanna give you more
C
And more and more…
Int: G Am Bm C (2x)
G Am Bm
Knock, knock you came around heart pops
C
I loved to see you
G Am Bm C
It’s been two years since I’m love with you
G Am
Bum! Bum! You break my heart
Bm C
You said, girl I’m in love with her
G Am Bm C
But it’s all right, I’m still alive yeah… ohh…
Bm C Bm
And all the beauty things she did to you
D
Don’t stop and tell me more
Back to: Chorus
Em D C
And when I see that smile upon your face
D Em
Deep in your eyes you had it all
D A Am D
And when I hear you super electrical voices…
Back to: Chorus (2x)
Coda: G Am Bm C (2x)
Itulah, chord gitar Loving You dinyanyikan D'Cinnamons, serta lirik lagu Loving You dalam kunci gitar atau chord D'Cinnamons.
( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )
Tribunlampung.co.id
