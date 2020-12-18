Chord Gitar Lagu Loving You D'Cinnamons, Lirik Lagu Loving You

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Loving You dinyanyikan D'Cinnamons.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Loving You dalam kunci gitar atau chord D'Cinnamons.

Intro: G Am Bm C (2x)



G Am Em

Ring, ring it’s you again heart pops

C

I loved to hear you

G Am Bm C

It’s been all day I’ve been waiting for you

G Am

Hello, you call my name

Bm C

So much stories you shared with me

G Am Bm

You said a lot to me about girls

C G

Oh, it’s so nice

Bm C Bm

And every beauty thing they did to you

D

Don’t stop and tell me more…



Chorus:

G

Loving you it hurts sometimes

D

I’m standing here you just don’t bye

C

I’m always there you just don’t feel

Em D

Or you just don’t wanna feel

G

Don’t wanna be hurt that way

D

It doesn’t mean I’m givin’ up

Am

I wanna give you more

C

And more and more…



Int: G Am Bm C (2x)



G Am Bm

Knock, knock you came around heart pops

C

I loved to see you

G Am Bm C

It’s been two years since I’m love with you

G Am

Bum! Bum! You break my heart

Bm C

You said, girl I’m in love with her

G Am Bm C

But it’s all right, I’m still alive yeah… ohh…

Bm C Bm

And all the beauty things she did to you

D

Don’t stop and tell me more



Back to: Chorus



Em D C

And when I see that smile upon your face

D Em

Deep in your eyes you had it all

D A Am D

And when I hear you super electrical voices…



Back to: Chorus (2x)



Coda: G Am Bm C (2x)

Itulah, chord gitar Loving You dinyanyikan D'Cinnamons, serta lirik lagu Loving You dalam kunci gitar atau chord D'Cinnamons.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )