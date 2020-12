Chord Gitar Lagu Modern Loneliness Lauv, Lirik Lagu Modern Loneliness 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Modern Loneliness dinyanyikan Lauv.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Modern Loneliness dalam kunci gitar atau chord Lauv.

**

G D Em D x2

*

G D Em

I've been thinkin' 'bout my father lately

D G

The person that he made me

D C D

The person I've become

G D Em

And I've been tryna fill all of this empty

D G

But, fuck, I'm still so empty

D C D

And I could use some love

#

G D Em D G

And I've been trying to find a reason to get up

D Em D C

Been trying to find a reason for this stuff

G Am

In my bedroom and my closet

G C G D

The baggage in my heart is still so dark

* Reff

G Am Em

Modern loneliness, we're never alone

D

But always depressed, yeah

G Am

Love my friends to death

Em D

But I never call and I never text, yeah

G Am

La-di-da-di-da

Em D

You get what you give and give what you get, so

G Am Em

Modern loneliness, we love to get high

D G

But we don't know how to come down

*

G D Em

If I could break my DNA to pieces

D G

Get rid of all my demons

D C D

If I could cleanse my soul

G D Em

Then I could fill the world with all my problems

D G

But, shit, that wouldn't solve them

D C D

So, I'm here left alone

#

G D Em D G

And I've been trying to find a reason to get up

D Em D C

Been trying to find a reason for this stuff

G Am

In my bedroom and my closet

G C G D

The baggage in my heart is still so dark

* Reff

G Am Em

Modern loneliness, we're never alone

D

But always depressed, yeah

G Am

Love my friends to death

Em D

But I never call and I never text, yeah

G Am

La-di-da-di-da

Em D

You get what you give and give what you get, so

G Am Em

Modern loneliness, we love to get high

D C

But we don't know how to come down

#

G Em

Down, down, down, down, down

D C

We don't know how to come down

G Em

Down, down, down, down, down

D C

We don't know how to come down

G Em

Down, down, down, down, down

D C

We don't know how to come down

G Em

Down, down, down, down, down

D C

We don't know how to come down