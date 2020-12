Chord Gitar Lagu Old Fashioned Bruno Major, Lirik Lagu Old Fashioned

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Old Fashioned dinyanyikan Bruno Major.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Old Fashioned dalam kunci gitar atau chord Bruno Major.

[Intro]

D D/B D/Db D



[Verse 1]

D/B

I know it's not very cool

D/Db D/B

Standing here, serenading like a fool

G

But I don’t care

Gm D

I'll gladly be a fool for you



G A D



[Verse 2]

D/B

I know the idea isn't new

D/Db D/B

To fall in love with someone on first view

G

But I don’t care

Gm C D

I think I'll fall in love with you



A



[Chorus]

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7

I'll take you somewhere new

Em7 A D

I'll be old-fashioned for you



G A D



[Verse 3]

D/B

It's a cliché or so I'm told

D/Db D/B

To give your jacket up to someone when it's cold

G

But I don’t care

Gm C D

I don’t mind the midnight air

Oh, oh



[Bridge]

D Bm

I'll walk you home, to your front door

F#m D

I’ll say farewell until the morning calls

D/G Bb C D

I'll be smiling a bigger smile than before



A



[Chorus]

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7 Em7 A

I'll take you somewhere new

Abdim G

I'll put on my Sunday best

Abdim A Bbdim Bm

You pick out your favourite dress

A D F#7 Em Emmaj7

I'll take you somewhere new

Em7 A D

I'll be old-fashioned for you



[Outro]

D/B D/Db D/B

D

Old fashioned for you



D/B D/Db D/B D

Itulah, chord gitar Old Fashioned dinyanyikan Bruno Major, serta lirik lagu Old Fashioned dalam kunci gitar atau chord Bruno Major.

( Tribunlampung.co.id / Tama Yudha Wiguna )