Chord Gitar Lagu Snowman Sia, Lirik Lagu Snowman

Chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia, serta lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia.

**
Db

*
Db     Ebm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
Ab
Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?
Db
Darling
If you can't catch me
Bbm
Darling
      Ebm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
Gb  Ab                                   Db
A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby
                     Bbm
Can't hold me close, baby

* Reff
   F                     Bbm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      Ab                        Db
Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing
F                        Bbm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   Gb       Ab
So come on let's go
      Db
Let's go below zero
     F
And hide from the sun
   Bbm
I love you forever
      Gb
Well, we'll have some fun
      Db                           F
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
        Bbm                           Gb
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
   Db          F  Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
   Db          F  Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Gb    Db
Baby

*
      Ebm
Don't cry snowman
Don't you fear the sun
        Ab               Ebm
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
Db
Honey
Without legs to run
Bbm
Honey
       Ebm
Don't cry snowman
            Gb
Don't you shed a tear
Ab
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
Db
Baby
If you don't have ears
Bbm
Baby

* Reff
   F                     Bbm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
      Ab                        Db
Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing
F                        Bbm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
   Gb       Ab
So come on let's go
      Db
Let's go below zero
     F
And hide from the sun
   Bbm
I love you forever
         Gb
Well, we'll have some fun
      Db                           F
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
        Bbm                           Gb
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
   Db          F  Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
   Db          F  Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Gb    Db
Baby

Itulah, chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia, serta lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia. (Tribunlampung.co.id/Resky Mertarega Saputri)

Penulis: Resky Mertarega S
Editor: Daniel Tri Hardanto
Sumber: Tribun Lampung
