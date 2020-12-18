Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Snowman Sia, Lirik Lagu Snowman
Chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia, serta lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia
Simak, chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia.
Termasuk, lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia.
**
Db
*
Db Ebm
Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
Ab
Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?
Db
Darling
If you can't catch me
Bbm
Darling
Ebm
Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way
Gb Ab Db
A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby
Bbm
Can't hold me close, baby
* Reff
F Bbm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
Ab Db
Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing
F Bbm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
Gb Ab
So come on let's go
Db
Let's go below zero
F
And hide from the sun
Bbm
I love you forever
Gb
Well, we'll have some fun
Db F
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bbm Gb
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
Db F Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Db F Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Gb Db
Baby
*
Ebm
Don't cry snowman
Don't you fear the sun
Ab Ebm
Who'll carry me without legs to run?
Db
Honey
Without legs to run
Bbm
Honey
Ebm
Don't cry snowman
Gb
Don't you shed a tear
Ab
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?
Db
Baby
If you don't have ears
Bbm
Baby
* Reff
F Bbm
I want you to know that I'm never leaving
Ab Db
Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing
F Bbm
Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons
Gb Ab
So come on let's go
Db
Let's go below zero
F
And hide from the sun
Bbm
I love you forever
Gb
Well, we'll have some fun
Db F
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Bbm Gb
Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby
Db F Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Db F Bbm Gb
My snowman and me
Gb Db
Baby
