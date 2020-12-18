Chord Gitar Lagu Snowman Sia, Lirik Lagu Snowman 

TRIBUNLAMPUNG.CO.ID - Simak, chord gitar Snowman dinyanyikan Sia.

Termasuk, lirik lagu Snowman dalam kunci gitar atau chord Sia.

**

Db

*

Db Ebm

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me

Ab

Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me?

Db

Darling

If you can't catch me

Bbm

Darling

Ebm

Don't cry snowman, don't leave me this way

Gb Ab Db

A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby

Bbm

Can't hold me close, baby

* Reff

F Bbm

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

Ab Db

Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing

F Bbm

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

Gb Ab

So come on let's go

Db

Let's go below zero

F

And hide from the sun

Bbm

I love you forever

Gb

Well, we'll have some fun

Db F

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Bbm Gb

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

Db F Bbm Gb

My snowman and me

Db F Bbm Gb

My snowman and me

Gb Db

Baby

*

Ebm

Don't cry snowman

Don't you fear the sun

Ab Ebm

Who'll carry me without legs to run?

Db

Honey

Without legs to run

Bbm

Honey

Ebm

Don't cry snowman

Gb

Don't you shed a tear

Ab

Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears?

Db

Baby

If you don't have ears

Bbm

Baby

* Reff

F Bbm

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

Ab Db

Cause I'll miss the snow 'till death we'll be freezing

F Bbm

Yeah you are my home, my home for all seasons

Gb Ab

So come on let's go

Db

Let's go below zero

F

And hide from the sun

Bbm

I love you forever

Gb

Well, we'll have some fun

Db F

Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily

Bbm Gb

Please don't cry no tears now it's Christmas, baby

Db F Bbm Gb

My snowman and me

Db F Bbm Gb

My snowman and me

Gb Db

Baby

